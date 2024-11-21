8.4 C
Police detain alleged Algerian arms dealer, others in Zamfara

Crime
The police in Zamfara have detained a 58-year-old Algerian national for alleged transborder arms trafficking.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Dalijan, made this known in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said that the police recovered 16 AK47 riffles, during various raids within the last three weeks.

He said that the command also recovered one double barrel and one locally made Pistol from a suspected arms manufacturer based in Jos, Plateau.

”The command, acting on intelligence traced and arrested an arms manufacturer in Jos, tracked and arested a regional arms trafficker from Algeria at the Illela border point.

”The suspected Algerian, told the police he has been committing this crime for eight years.

”The suspect supplies arms and ammunition to bandits in all parts of north west states.
” At the point of the arrest, four AK47 were recovered from him,” he said.
Dalijan said the police also detained some suspects including bandits motorcycle suppliers.

“The police recovered live ammunition and N2. 5 million cash, among others from the suspects,” he said.

The police, he said, also detained some illegal gold miners and recovered several mining excavators.

The commissioner warned that the Federal and State government ban on illegal mining was still in force.

