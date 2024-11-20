Gov Bala Mohammed to Implement New Minimum Wage in November 2024

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has announced that his administration will begin paying the new national minimum wage starting this November.

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting at Government House, Mohammed expressed concern over a recent National Bureau of Statistics report listing Bauchi among states with high poverty levels.

He described the report as a wake-up call, urging council members to intensify efforts to deliver impactful projects to the people.

Governor Bala also reiterated his commitment to addressing the backlog of gratuities owed to retired civil servants, appealing for their patience as the government works toward a resolution.

The SEC meeting focused on strategies to improve governance and deliver the dividends of democracy across the state.