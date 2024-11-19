Patriots Move to Showcase Soludo’s Achievements to the Rural Populace, Inaugurate New Support Group

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A new support group, known as Anambra Patriots for Soludo, has been inaugurated to spotlight the achievements of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and extend awareness of his developmental strides to grassroots communities across the state.

The inauguration event, which held on over the weekend in Awka, the state’s capital, brought together prominent stakeholders, community leaders, and top government functionaries, including the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, among others, who all drummed support for the Soludo Administration.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the group, Chief Ejiamatu Enekwechi, explained that the initiative was born out of the need to reach rural voters, many of whom lack access to social media or other internet-based platforms.

According to him, the creation of the group was inspired by the need to create awareness of the good works of Governor Soludo at the rural areas and spread the message and carry the campaign to the rural populace, most of whom are active electorates but cannot afford access to social media where such awareness is predominantly spread.

Chief Enekwechi highlighted some of the transformational impact of Governor Soludo’s first tenure, particularly in infrastructure, while also urging stakeholders and residents to rally behind the governor for the continuation of these projects.

Also speaking a first-class monarch in the State and Traditional Ruler of Ụmụeri, His Royal Majesty Igwe Sir Ben Emeka, joined voice to call for maximum support for the Governor.

He extolled Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a secure, livable, and smart city, stressing that evidences abound of the Governor’s good works and his giant multi-sectoral developmental strides, to the point that even the blind can see them.

“There is no room to continue questioning the workings of the government under Soludo,” he said, adding that “it is time to lend him support to further his transformational agenda.”

Earlier speaking, the Convener of the group and Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Special Projects, Architect Okey Ezeobi, revealed that Anambra Patriots for Soludo was conceived as a platform to promote the dividends of good governance under the current administration. While expressing confidence that the initiative would also galvanize grassroots support for Governor Soludo’s re-election.

According to him, Governor Soludo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to transforming Anambra State through bold policies and innovative governance, ranging from his infrastructural development to his economic reforms that have touched the lives of many, especially in rural areas. He reiterated that the group was created to highlight these strides and ensure that the message of progress reaches every household.

While describing the group as a unifying force aimed at consolidating the governor’s achievements and fostering a sense of collective responsibility among the people; Architect Ezeobi also urged all Anambra citizens, regardless of political affiliations, to join hands in supporting the governor’s vision; as according to him, development transcends politics.

Adding his own voice, the President General of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Barr. Titus Akpudo, harped on the significant impact of Soludo’s administration on rural communities, as is being felt and testified by the people and the various community leaders in the state. He further added that the town unions, which serve as bridges between the government and grassroots communities, have witnessed tangible benefits from the administration’s policies and projects.

“The facts speak for themselves,” Barr. Akpudo added.

Similarly, the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS), led by its National President, Prince Chigozie Nweke, pledged support for the governor. Nweke noted that the association, comprising over 20,000 registered members and voters, aligns with and believes in the vision and achievements of Governor Soludo’s administration.

In their separate remarks while highlighting the Governor’s accomplishments, the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, enumerated the Solution Administration’s milestones in electricity and water supply, both in various rural communities across the state; while the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, detailed some ongoing and completed infrastructural projects in different parts of the State under the Soludo Administration.

Similarly, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, highlighted the historic improvements in healthcare sector, including the free antenatal and free delivery to all pregnant women in the State; even as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, emphasized progress in economic reforms.

The event also featured presentations from the ASATU Women Wing, led by Mrs. Ify Okaro, who celebrated the administration’s inclusivity and support for the Anambra women, especially in rural communities, among other testimonies.

Among other features, the official inauguration of the group — Anambra Patriots for Soludo — formed the high point of the event.