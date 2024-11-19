8.4 C
BREAKING: Govt Appoints Man as Senior Special Assistant on Garden Egg and Pepper

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Everestus Ugonna has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Garden Egg and Pepper to the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The appointment comes alongside that of Ezeugwu Frederick Ogbonna, who was also named the Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman on Yam and Pepper

The two appointments were disclosed through official letters issued by the Chairman, which instructed both appointees to report to the Office of the Executive Chairman at Igbo Etiti LGA Secretariat, Ogbede, for further briefing and deployment.

As contained in the appointment letter addressed to Mr. Ugonna, the Chairman wrote: “I am pleased to inform you that the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman on Agriculture (Garden Egg & Pepper).”

Similarly, Ezeugwu’s appointment letter read: “I’m pleased to inform you that the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman on Agriculture (Yam & Pepper).”

It was further gathered that the Chairman, while speaking on the appointments, emphasized his administration’s commitment to agricultural development and diversification in the local government. He also noted that the appointments were strategic moves aimed at harnessing the agricultural potential of the region while focusing on crops that are significant to the local economy.

The Chairman, Dr. Odo, who expressed confidence in the abilities of the new appointees, also urged them to use their positions to champion sustainable agricultural practices, support local farmers, and create pathways for better crop yields. He further assured the people of Igbo Etiti that his administration remains committed to empowering the agricultural sector, which he described as a cornerstone of economic growth in the local government.

