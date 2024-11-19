Ex Gov. Okorocha Make Case For IPOB, Tasks FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu In Honour Of Late Ifeanyi Uba

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo Rescue Mission Leader said, the best way to honour Late Senator Ifeanyi Uba is to release IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has appealed to Federal Government of Nigeria to release IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been on detention since 2021.

Okorocha who spoke during Service of songs held in Abuja for late Senator Ifeanyi Uba of Anambra, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his words, “I have not died before and I don’t intend to die soon, Ndigbo hear me – why do we play politics of hate?

“Iwuanyanwu recalled his quarrel with Enwerem, Ojukwu recalled his quarrel with Ekwueme all the states are in vanity.”

The former Senator who further revealed that the last plea Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Ezeife former Anambra governor and Ifeanyi Uba made to the Nigeria government before their sudden death is to release IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody, adding that the Best way to honour them is to release Kanu so that Igbo people can go home and reorganize themselves.

He urged the president of Nigeria Senate, Senator God’swill Akpabio to convey his message to Tinubu on behalf of Ndigbo, even for the sake of his beautiful daughter who is an Igbo daughter.

“Mr President please send this message across for the sake of your wife who is our daughter, or else your wife is not too far from taking back home” Ex- Imo governor Okorocha said.