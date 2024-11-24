8.4 C
Owerri Prison Discharges Human Wastes Into Gutters

It has been confirmed that the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Owerri, Imo State does not have a septic tank for evacuation of faeces of its inmates and officials.

As a result, it discharges these and other liquid wastes into gutters during rainfalls.

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie made this startling disclosure on Thursday while galvanizing support for his motion seeking for the provision of toilets by the state government.

The Minority Leader of the House also regretted that a prison facility with carrying capacity of 800 today houses no fewer than 3,000 inmates.

Hon Amuchie, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Water and Sanitation said; “Owerri Correctional Centre (Owerri Prisons) does not have septic tank for evacuation of faeces.

“The prisons was built for only 800 inmates, but today, there are over 3,000 inmates. How do they evacuate their wastes? They reportedly channel it into the gutters whenever it rains.

“Our markets, motor parks, school premises and bus stops have faeces littered everywhere.

“According to the 2021 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping Report (WASHNORM), about 48 million Nigerians still defecate in the open, while only 10% of the population have access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

“This is a frightening anomaly. Open defecation breeds diseases and leaves the society at the mercy of dangerous outbreak of diseases. A bank that houses over 500 customers per hour should not have only one toilet”.

