Edozie Njoku/ Ezeokenwa APGA Leadership Tussle Done And Dusted Says Opara National Publicity Secretary

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara has described the legal tussle has been done and dusted commending the Chief Justice of the Federation Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun for upholding the rule of law.

According to Opara in a statement the landmark judgement had gone to uphold the National Chairmanship position of Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa adding that justice can be delayed but not denied.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is thrilled to announce that the Supreme Court has resolved the leadership tussle in APGA and has affirmed the leadership of Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa”

“This landmark decision is a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Judiciary, particularly the Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for restoring great faith in the judiciary. Your leadership and dedication to justice are truly commendable”

“We also thank our National Leader, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo CFR, for his unwavering support and guidance. Your leadership has been instrumental in shaping our party’s vision and values”

“To the BOT and NWC members of our great party, we appreciate your tireless efforts and commitment to our shared ideals”

“The Supreme Court’s decision has laid to rest any doubts about the leadership of our party”

“Justice can only be delayed but cannot be denied”he said.