Confusion Over Replacement Of Late Sen Ubah With Widow

Confusion Over Replacement Of Late Sen Ubah With Widow
Confusion Over Replacement Of Late Sen Ubah With Widow

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Okey Maduforo Awka

There is growing confusion over the suggestion by Sen Ali Ndume that the Senatorial seat of late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah should be replaced by his widow Mrs Uchenna Ubah as kinsmen insist that she should be allowed to mourn her late husband for at least three months .

Sen Ali Ndume had made this submissions during the funeral ceremony of late Ubah in a bid to honour the former Anambra South Senatorial District.

But kinsmen of Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah have contended that the widow should not be dragged into politics adding that he should first mourn her husband.

Earlier before this development Ubah’s widow had turned down the offer but it was gathered that some community people have been mounting pressure on her to contest for the bye election of Anambra South Senatorial District.

Deepening this confusion is that inside sources have it that the ruling Council of Nnewi had dismissed Sen Ali Ndume’s suggestions contending that she should mourn her late husband for at least three months as the tradition and custom of the land demands .

When this reporter visited Nnewi town it was alleged that the ruling Council have been under pressure for it to encourage Mrs Uchenna Ubah to accept the offer which they have continued to rebuff.

“This is what is going on and some people are scheming for selfish reasons for the widow to go into the race for the bye election of Anambra South Senatorial District”

“The senator cannot be saying that because it has not happened in his own area and so why would he begin to suggest that ” ; a source said.

Meanwhile the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC is yet to make public on the time table for the party’s primary election.

According to the Chairman of the APC Chief Basil Ejidike; “Our party is yet to start the process of organizing primary elections but since our brother Sen Ifeanyi Ubah we shall commence that ”

“We are not against the suggestion of Sen Ali Ndume for her wife to come and contest but every aspirant must subject him or herself to the primary election of the party ” he said.

Efforts to reach Mrs Uchenna Ubah proved abortive as the security operatives at the entrance gate of late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s home said she is indisposed.

