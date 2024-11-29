8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gov Nwifuru Appoints SAs As Acting Commissioner

S/East
Gov Nwifuru Appoints SAs As Acting Commissioner
Nwifuru Gov

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

The governor of Ebonyi state, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has appointed his Special Assistant on Water Resources, Franklin Ukah and his Housing & Urban Development counterpart, Patrick Enyi to take charge of their respective ministries as acting Commissioners.

The governor also directed his Special Assistant on Primary Health, Dr Sabinus Nwibo, to take charge of the State Ministry of Health as acting commissioner.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor made the disclosure at a press briefing, being the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The governor had suspended Commissioner for Water Resources, Magnus Nkah and his Housing and Urban Development counterpart, Francis Ori, indefinitely for misconducts and dereliction of duties.

He also suspended Commissioner for Health, Moses Ekuma for three months over same offence.

READ ALSO  Dr. Odii: The visible trademarks of a competent politician in Ebonyi

Okpor explained that the directive was to ensure that the business of governance does not suffer in the absence of the suspended Commissioners

He disclosed that the council has approved fund for the procurement and supply of 100 drums of 200 litres chemical foams compound for the state fire service to adequately equip the service in readiness of any eventuality in this dry season.

On rural electrification and dualization of a section of Abakaliki-Ogoja highway from Onuebonyi to Nwezenyi junctions in the state, the Commissioner said “the Commissioner for Land and Survey approached the council with a memo on the schedule of compensation assessment on the unexhausted improvement/facilities affected by the dualization of a section of Abakaliki-Ogoja highway (from Onuebonyi junction to Nwezenyi junction).

“The council considered the same and approved the sum of Three Hundred and Seventy-five Million, One Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Ninety-six Naira Fifteen Kobo), (#375, 119, 096.15) only for the purpose.

READ ALSO  N6 Billion New Anambra Govt House Ready By December... Contractor / Works Commissioner

“Exco further approved that it should be handled by the Engr. Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara-led Exco committee handling the payment of compensations for those affected by the ongoing construction of flyover at Vanco. Reports on these assignments are to be presented separately to Exco.

“In furtherance of the State Government’s determination to restore public power supply to the entire Ebonyi South Senatorial zone and also boost economic growth in the state through the energization of the long abandoned 132/33KV substation at Amasiri, the council approved the release of a recoverable TCN guaranteed loan of USD781,235,67 N130,258,048.24 to ensure the completion of the double circuit 132KV line from Mile 50 to the Amasiri substation,” Okpor added.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gombe Court Jails Police, Immigration Officers for N1.6m Employment Fraud
Next article
Breaking News: 50 “Biafrans” Acquitted By Federal High Court In Abuja

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Former Commissioner Ihekwene Missing In Imo, Few Days After Petitioning Tinubu Over Gov. Uzodimma's Alleged Atrocities

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.