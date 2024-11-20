CSOs Advocate For Increased Budgetary Releases in Health, Education, Other Sectors

…decry poor funding

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

A group of Civil Society Organizations The- Green-The-Red Cluster, in partnership with USAID Palladium has called for increased budget release for social sectors as Health and Education sector in Ebonyi State.

The group made the call, Monday, at a media briefing on 3rd Quarter Ebonyi State Social Sectors Capital Budget Performance in Abakaliki.

Presenting the group’s observations on the capital budget performance, the Executive Director, Development & Integrity Intervention Goal, DIG foundation, Mr Ajah Chima Oliver stated that “Ebonyi state is yet to fulfill 2001 Abuja declaration of allocating 15% budget to health sector over the years.

He added the state has not reached United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) recommendation of 20% budget for Education sector.

Ajah emphasized that the Budget performances over the years is poor across sectors and cited that in 2022, the Ministry of Health achieved only 0.2% annual capital budget release, EBSPHCDA while others had 0% capital budget performances in 2022.

“As at September 2024 Ministry of Health has 5.6%, EBSHIA 8.8%, EBSPHCDA others 0%.”

“This shows that, none of the health sector MDAs had a pass mark as each MDA is supposed to achieve at least 75% by the third quarter and 100% by December 2024.

“We recognize and commend government for all ongoing projects, however, such expenses should be traceable to budget before it could be counted as performance for the state.

He noted that the present administration has prioritized Education and Health by making the sectors 1st and 2nd, in her Citizens’ Charter of Needs Mantra and advised that it should be demonstrated through adequate fund release.

The group therefore call on Ebonyi State government ton-prioritize items in the budget for all expenditures in the state and show commitment to support in achieving 70% budget release for social sectors by the end of 2024

Ajah also said that all social sectors-related expenditures should be drawn from the approved budget and make social sectors budget release an agenda of the state Executive council meetings

He urged Heads of MDAs to commit to writing fundable Memos for consideration at Exco meetings.