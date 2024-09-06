Soludo Carpets Fake Monarch Of Non Indigenes. Reaffirms Nweke As President

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra has warned one Mr Amos Nkwuda who has been parading himself as Igwe of Non Indigenes In Anambra State stop forth with or face the wrath or government.

Soludo also reaffirmed that the only Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS known by government is headed by Prince Chigozie Nweke as National President.

According to the Communique reached as a fact finding meeting at the government house Awka the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne stated that ;

“Mr Amos Nkwuda is not a Traditional Ruler and has no certificate as Igwe of Non Indigenes In Anambra State”

“If not for some reasons Amos Nkwuda should have been stripped off of the Traditional Ruler regalia that he wore to the government house and the Anambra state government here warn him to stop parading himself as Igwe of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ”

In the case of Mr Ikechukwu Ugwuoke who has been parading himself as the President of Non Indigenes In Anambra State, Nwabunwanne stated;

“There is only one Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS known , registered and recognized by the Anambra state government and the President is Prince Chigozie Nweke and not Ikechukwu Ugwuoke ”

“The state government will no longer take kindly to some persons or group of persons who go about showcasing themselves or their proxies as members and leaders of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State as they would be made to face the full wrath of government and the law ” he said.

Recall that in the last three months now there his been issues over the leadership of Non Indigenes In Anambra State and going by the pronouncements of the state government the issue has been put paid to .