Soludo Tasks Non Indigenes On Community Development

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state has charged the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS to continue to partner with the host Communities in the areas of security and grassroot development.

This is contained in the responds to the congratulatory massage to the state government over the celebration of Anambra”s 33 years anniversary from the leadership of the Association.

In the congratulatory massage the President of Association Of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS Prince Chigozie Nweke it stated that;

“As Anambra State celebrates 33 years of creation we the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS wish to felicitate with His Excellency Prof Charles Soludo and the entire people of Anambra state at this special occasion ”

“We also appreciate the fraternal relationship between the host Communities and the non Indigenes in the state and we once again reiterate our continued resolved to work harmoniesly with our host Communities in fighting insecurity and contribute to the socioeconomic development of Anambra state ” it read.

In his response the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne noted that ;

“The non Indigenes in Anambra state have contributed greatly to the development of our dear state in the last 33 years of it’s creation and this is made manifest in the quantum of businesses that have improved the Internally Generated Revenue IGR of the state ”

“We urge the non Indigenes to remain law abiding while assuring them of a conducive environment to carry out their day to day lawful activities and the Soludo administration would not relent in it’s drive to make Anambra a healthy smart city homeland ” he said.

Speaking earlier in the same vein the National President of Anambra Association of Town Unions ASATU Chief Titus Akpudo landed the efforts of the President of Non Indigenes In Anambra State Prince Chigozie Nweke in harmonizing and assembling all the non Indigenes in Anambra state across the thirty five states of the federation into one body urging the entire non Indigenes in the state to partner with him at all times.

“We have enjoyed a robust relationship with the non Indigenes in Anambra state under the leadership of Prince Chigozie Nweke and we shall continue in that stade and I urge the non Indigenes to always partner with the Association in all it’s activities” he said.