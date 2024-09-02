8.4 C
APC Is A Sinking Ship-NNPP Deputy Nat’l Secretary Tells Journalists

Rabiu Omaku
The Deputy National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party,Faruq Adamu Auta has called on the people of Nasarawa State to vote for Alhaji Abdullahi Mai Doya who he said has a better plan for the State.

He stated this shortly after an emergency meeting held at the State party Secretariat at the weekend, However averred that the ruling All Progressives Congress is a sinking ship under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “APC is death, we in Nasarawa State will not hesitate to borrow a leap from the present Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf by introducing skills acquisition with the zeal to reduce poverty in the State.

Insisting that the NNPP has no faction at the headquarter, saying the new logo was meant to smoothen rough edges but not for a faction sake, He further explained.

Faruq Adamu Auta while briefing Journalists said the party was in receipt of a letter of resignation of one of their Member House of Assembly representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency, Honorable Garba Mohammed Isimbambi who recently decamped to the ruling party, The All Progressives Congress.

Saying the party headquarter in the nation’s capital will take it cause on the matter,Describing the APC as a so-called party that plunged the nation into conundrum of kidnapping, banditry and hunger- of all sought.

“The ruling party instead of providing succor to the people is inflicting more injuries to the citizenry including its supporters.

“Aside the economic hardship the party was so divided , a situation that is about consuming the party leadership at the headquarter”.

“What has Governor Abdullahi Sule do in five years ? Nothing to show , while at the Federal level the party is collapsing”.

According to the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Faruq Adamu Auta says is enthusiastic that the New Nigeria People’s Party will one day overtake the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Federal level ahead of 2027 general election.

The State Party Chairman, Honorable Sidi Bako while briefing Journalists shortly after the emergency meeting buttressed that the meeting was meant to addressing party stakeholders and followers as well update them on the way forward.

