Police React, As Gunmen Reportedly Kidnap Popular Anambra Spiritual Leader Who Claimed He’d Resurrect 7 Corpses in Mortuary (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A popular spiritual leader, Onyebuchi Okocha (popularly known as Onyeze Jesus) has reportedly been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Onyeze Jesus, the Founder and Spiritual Director of the Children of Light Anointing Ministries, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have been abducted on Wednesday, September 4 at Nkpor.

This is coming just few days after Onye Eze shared a video of himself dancing in front of a place purported to be an altar, while a young man splashes plenty naira notes on him.

According to reports, the popular cleric was kidnapped in his Venza on his way from an event.

“Eyewitnesses state that the assailants intercepted Onyeze Jesus’s vehicle, demanding that his companion exit the car. The kidnappers then abandoned their own vehicle and drove away with Onyeze Jesus and his Venza,” reports say.

It was further gathered that no contact has yet been made by the kidnapers since Onyeze’s abduction, even as his phone number has remained off.

Although, reports about Onyeze’s kidnappers have been trending on different online platforms, no official statement has yet been made regarding that or his whereabouts, as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted for his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu said there was no such information before him.

“We are awear of the trending publications, and we have sent words to the family and friends to affirm if such an incident happened, but no details yet.

“Meanwhile, we don’t have such a report before us, please,” the PPRO said in a chat with this reporter.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, recalls that the self-acclaimed prophet, Onyeze, was arrested sometime in January 2021 by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, following condemnation of his ‘indecent’ conduct by the Anambra State government.

Prior to his arrest then, Onyeze Jesus had in a well publicised message claimed that he possessed mighty spiritual powers and that he would on 28th January, 2021, raise seven corpses from the dead to prove his power.

Before that, a series of videos released by the man had trended on social media about his religious activities including the ones where he paraded adult males and females naked in a river while spreading naira currencies on them.

He had also been accused of abusing the Nigerian currency (Naira notes), cruelty to animals and his get-rich-quick promises to gullible members of the public.

Following those videos and claims by Onyeze then, the Anambra state government, warned him against his practices which the government termed ‘criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion.’

Anambra state Ministry of Health also warned hospitals and mortuaries operating in the state against allowing ‘Onyeze Jesus’ access to their facilities to carry out his widely publicised claim, and planned ‘magic’ that he would raise 7 corpses from the dead on the 28th of January, 2021.

However, Onyeze was eventually arrested on 27th January, 2021, just a day to the date he planned to ‘raise seven corpses from the death’.

Watch the video recently shared by Onyeze days before his alleged kidnap: