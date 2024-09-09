Man Runs Amok, Kills His Aged Mother, Roasts Her Corpse

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 25-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel Umukoro has allegedly killed his mother in the Sapele area of Delta State.

According to reports, the 53-year-old victim, popularly known as Mama Faith, until her murder. was a school proprietress.

The son, who is reportedly battling mental health issues aggravated by substance abuse, was said to have also roasted her murders corpse on fire after killing her.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occured in the late hours of Saturday, September 7, 2024, when Emmanuel, attacked his mother with a newly purchased axe while his father was away at a burial in Imo State.

According to an eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Umoh, the gate of the Umukoro residence was left open around 10 pm, which was unusual. This, he said, prompted the neighbours and passersby to go in to inquire if everything was okay with them.

“When neighbours checked on the residence of the Umukoro late that night, they were shocked to discover fire coming from inside the house with the door left open. Upon entering the house, they found the lifeless body of Mrs. Umukoro, burnt beyond recognition.

“We saw her son, Emmanuel Umukoro, earlier driving out of the compound around 8:30 pm at a high speed in his mother’s car,” he said.

The neighbours said that the suspicious movement of the son led to his apprehension by the police along the Sapele-Warri Road as he (son) attempted to escape to an unknown destination.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

“The son is in police custody now but cannot say whether he’s the one who killed her until an investigation is concluded,” he said.