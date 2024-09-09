It’s Not Because of “Gwo Gwo Gwo Gwo”, Soludo’s Aide Says, As More Controversies Trail Removal of Obidiegwu As ABS MD

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be best described as a controversies have trailed the recent removal of Mr. Chido Obidiegwu as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

This is coming, following the contradictory reports, statements and counter statements that accompany and refer to the said removal.

Recall that Obidiegwu’s removal as ABS MD was recently announced in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr. Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, who also announced that the Governor had appointment a new MD for the organization, in the person of Mr. Christopher Osemedua Molokwu.

Mr. Aburime in the statement also said the Governor wished Obidiegwu well in his “future endeavours”, and further noted that Molokwu’s appointment “takes immediate effect.”

“The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has approved the replacement of Mr. Chido Obidiegwu as the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) with the appointment of Mr. Christopher Osemedua Molokwu, as the new Managing Director of ABS. The new appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement partly read.

“…His leadership and professional skills in media management, community engagement, and social services make him well-positioned to lead ABS into a new era of growth and innovation.

“While thanking Mr. Obidiegwu for his services as the former MD of ABS and wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr. Governor also commends the new MD to key into the administration’s vision of transforming Anambra into a livable and prosperous state,” it concluded.

Shortly after the circulation of the statement, the media space was awash with the news that Governor “sacked” Obidiegwu as the MD of ABS.

However, as the trail continued to blaze, the Governor’s Press Secretary, Aburime, the next day, Friday, September 6, doled out another press statement refuting the media publications that Obidiegwu was “sacked”.

According to him, Obidiegwu was not “sacked”, but “redeployed”.

He also clarified that the “exit” of Obidiegwu as the MD ABS was a routine redeployment and part of ongoing reshuffling and rejigging of government operations.

Aburime, however, did not mention where he (Obidiegwu) was “redeployed” to, after having said in the earlier statement that the Governor thanked him for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The second press statement read: “The Anambra State Government has made a clarification that the exit of Mr. Chido Obidiegwu as the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) is just a routine redeployment and not a sack as being insinuated by some sections of the media.

“It would be recalled that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, recently approved the appointment of a new Managing Director for ABS as part of ongoing reshuffling and rejigging of government operations.

“Therefore, this clarification becomes necessary to correct wrong impressions being created in the minds of the public that Mr. Obidiegwu was sacked. He has only been redeployed and not sacked as being erroneously reported.”

These notwithstanding, while the second press statement was trending, media reports and speculations were also trending, alleging that Mr. Obidiegwu’s removal as ABS MD was as a result of a “leaked” video that recently began to trend on social media, showing Governor Soludo and some of his aides dancing “gwo gwo gwo gwo”, a trending Igbo folklore song being adopted by comedians and content creators.

Quoting an unnamed insider source, the viral media reports alleged that the Governor had strictly warned his aides not to film ot release the video of his “gwo gwo gwo gwo” dance to the public. The reports also alleged that it was because of the eventual “leak” of the video to the public despite the Governor’s warning that led to the “sack” of Obidiegwu as the MD of ABS.

“Anambra: Aide Fired for Leaking Governor Soludo’s Dance Video,” one of the news headlines reads.

However, in another latest press statement issued on Monday, September 9, the Governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Aburime said Governor Soludo did not fire any aide over “gwo gwo gwo gwo” dance video.

While re-emphasizing that Mr. Obidiegwu was “redeployed”, he further described as false and misleading, the media publications that the Governor sacked his aide for leaking the said video.

The third statement read: “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to a false and misleading news story circulating on social media and some online platforms, claiming that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, recently fired an aide who allegedly leaked a video of the governor briefly participating in the “gwo gwo” dance challenge.

“We wish to categorically state that this report is completely untrue and unfounded. No aide has been fired by the governor over the viral dance video.

“The only individual being rumoured as fired was recently redeployed as part of a routine government reshuffle and not due to the leaked video.

“The “gwo gwo” dance video, which has been positively received and applauded on the social media platforms, was actually a spontaneous, lighthearted moment captured after Governor Soludo addressed the press on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Anambra State.

“Far from being embarrassed, the governor’s brief participation in the dance challenge has endeared him to Nigerian youths, who have praised his relatability and connection with the people.

“The dance video has even trended beyond social media, with national television stations such as Arise TV and TVC commending the human angle of the governor’s actions.

“Therefore, we strongly condemn the false and misleading news story, which is clearly the work of some mischievous elements attempting to disparage the person and achievements of Governor Soludo and distract him from his ongoing efforts to transform Anambra State.

“We advise these sponsored critics to desist from such malicious activities and allow the governor to focus on delivering good governance to the people of Anambra State.

“The Anambra State Government remains committed to providing Ndi Anambra not only good governance but also accurate and accountable information to the public and will not hesitate to take appropriate action against those who peddle false and misleading information to cause a breach of the peace.”