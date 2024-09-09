Anambra Farmer Wins N.5m for Harvesting Weightiest Yam

History was made in the sleepy town of Obeledu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State as Mr. Kenneth Ifeakandu from Okofia village won five hundred thousand Naira for harvesting 95kg yam in the community.

Yam competition was part of the new yam festival for the 2024 edition of Obeledu’s new yam festival.

Ifeakandu said that the half a million naira prize he won for producing the most heavy yam would be invested in his farm for greater yield next year.

“The prize money is a morale booster to invest more into agriculture, I will expand my scope and return here next year by the grace of God with super huge harvests to show my gratitude to God,” he said.

Earlier speaking, the President General (PG) of the Obeledu Progress Union, Engr. Ken Echendu said that agricultural show was deliberately built into the new yam festival to encourage people to go into farming.

“People have this impression that Anaocha has white land which is not fertile enough to support agriculture but we are changing that erroneous narrative.

“We are doing this to key into the administration of Governor Charles Soludo which has been encouraging people to go into farming. In Obeledu, we are encouraging our youths to go into agriculture,” he said.

He appreciated all the members of the Executive Council for their sacrifices towards making the community’s new yam festival a huge success.

Engr. Echendu also appealed to the entire Obeledu people to continue to support his administration, even as he promised them that there are better days ahead.

Performing the traditional yam cutting to flag off the occasion, the Traditional Ruler of Obeledu, His Royal Highness, Igwe AC Oragwam (Ezeoranyelu III) thanked God for granting his community a bountiful harvest.

H.R.H. Igwe Oragwam urged Ndi-Obeledu and residents alike to continue to embrace peace which according to him is the bedrock for growth and development.

Ezeoranyelu III recalled with relish that yam competition which has gained international currency actually started in his community.

The Secretary of the Obeledu Media Department, Mr. Ikechukwu Okafor who is the Media Aide to the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka attributed the success of the occasion to the harmonious relationship existing between the Obeledu people.

“People are happy, farms and other endeavors of the people are doing well, an indication that God is with us, 2024 edition of Obeledu new yam festival is particularly unique because of the level of participation of the people,” he noted.

He pointed out that, to ensure that the tempo is sustained, fertilizers were distributed to farmers at the occasion in anticipation of bumper harvest next year and beyond.

Mr. Okafor applauded the Obeledu monarch for giving yams and cash to the less privileged persons in the eight villages that constitute the town in celebration of the new yam festival.

The media aide to the former Aviation Minister expressed optimism that the current Executive Council of Obeledu would take the community to the promised land.

He, however, appealed to all and sundry to continue to support the paramount traditional ruler of the town and the leadership of Town Union.

The Anambra State Commisioner for Local Government Affairs and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabuwanne who graced the occasion congratulated the entire people of the community for a successful outing.

He pointed out that he has continued to attend new yam festivals across the state to see how the communities are keying into the agricultural revolution of the administration of Governor Soludo.

Mr Nwabuwanne said as a matter of fact that the Obeledu community has done so very well and would be supported by the government to do more in the area of agriculture.

He urged other towns and communities in Anambra State to borrow a leaf from Obeledu.

Dignitaries at the occasion include the Senator Representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Sir Victor Umeh; the Transition Committee (TC) Chairman of Anaocha LGA, Hon Romanus Ibekwe; the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Emeka Obegolu; as well as and traditional rulers from far and near.

The highlights of the 2024 Obeledu yam festival included church service, traditional dances, yam competition, display by masquerades amongst others.