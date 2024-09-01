Crisis Rock Anambra LP Over LG Poll As Parallel Executives Emerge

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state chapter of the Labour Party has been emeshed in leadership crisis over the participation of the party in the September 28th local government election in the area as well as who

At a stakeholders meeting of the party convened by anti Julius Abure faction led by Mr Peter Okoye , the Abure led faction stormed the venue and disrupted the meeting insisting that there was no notice for the meeting adding that major stakeholders of the party in the state were not invited

But Peter Okoye contended that the meeting was to set up a Caretaker Committee ahead of the conduct of local government election in September 28th this year .

“The aim of the summit was to discuss ways of moving the party forward, strategize on the forthcoming local government polls in the state and to Inaugurate a new caretaker committee to oversee “he said.

Mid way into the summit, a mild drama ensued as some factional members of the party stormed the venue, disrupting proceedings

But it took the intervention of the representatives of the commissioner of police to douse the tension with the two groups briefing newsmen separately after meeting with the state Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Item at the police headquarters, in Awka.

“Everything is under control and officers and men of the Command were able to douse the tension and their were no casualties and I urge Political Parties to function within the ambit of the law”he said.

The Peter Okoye-led faction alleged that the tenure of Julius Abure as national chairman of the party has since expired with the Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti leading the party on the interim

Secretary of the party, Okoli Akirika however faulted these claims, assuring that the party is United and will only participate in ana election where due process is followed.

“It goes to no issue because the party is one and united but we can only take part in the September 28th local government election if the due process is followed at the dictates of the Electoral Act ” he stated.

At the moment the deadline for the conduct of local government election and party primaries have elapsed hence raising questions over the likelihood of the Labour Party in Anambra state to participate in the coming election.