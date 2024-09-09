APC to Kwankwaso: Tell your gov to account for trucks load of palliatives FG sent to Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has rebuked the embattled chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for criticising the method adopted by the federal government in the distribution of palliatives in order to get to the needy.

He said the decision was informed by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s dissatisfaction with the previous exercise in the state toward easing hardship.

In a statement released against the remark by Kwankwaso on his X handle, Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the federal government is committed to reducing hunger in the country, but the NNPP government is frustrating the efforts.

He said President Tinubu has approved several palliative measures for poor households and vulnerable, but the people assigned for the distribution are diverting them.

Abbas noted that the scandalous escapades that enmeshed senior officials of the NNPP government brought to fore how the palliatives could not reach the targeted poor and vulnerable.

The chairman pointed out that despite making public statement on dealing with anyone found involved in the diversion of the palliatives, Managing Director of the state Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Dr. Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir was found to be in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the state government.

He stated that a Senior Special Assistant to the Cabinet Office, Tasi’u Al’Amin Roba believed to be working for the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, was arrested for alleged diversion of the state’s palliatives. He was arrested repackaging the rice and maize at the warehouse at Sharada.

Abbas said only recently, a large portion of rice meant for distribution to the poor was looted at the private residence of the Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano, Shehu Wada Sagagi The matter is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The statement therefore called on Kwankwaso to tell his anointed governor to launch an investigation into these acts of irresponsibility, by ensuring that perpetrators account for all the missing palliatives and also prosecuted.

The chairman also asserted that in addition to contradicting figures on the exercise, the Annual Ramadan Feeding Programme served poor quality meals as the state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as saying that he has lost confidence in people he entrusted with responsibilities.

He also faulted Kwankwaso for saying that the distribution exercise was solely left for the APC.

“The reconstituted committee by the federal government is under the leadership of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barque Jibrin, with membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Senator Rufa’i Hanga (NNPP), Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila (NNPP), members of the House of Representatives, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, the state deputy governor, traditional and religious leaders, among others,” he said.

Abbas said the bipartisan committee worked out detailed modalities for the distribution of the palliatives to prevent incidences of diversion and ensure that the beneficiaries are truly the most needy members of the public.

On the issue of posting and reposting of directors of the Department of State Service, the chairman said the decision was in President Tinubu’s special consideration for Kano and commitment to ensuring that only diligent heads of security agencies are posted to the state.

He observed that throughout the two-term administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano remained relatively peaceful with no incidence of violence.

“The prevailing insecurity in the state is the handiwork of the NNPP government, because it encouraged and supported the violent youth. In months leading to the 2023 election, they were always happy with what they do,” he added.