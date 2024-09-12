Insecurity Menace Threaten Varsity Students, FUTO Road Playground For Kidnappers In Imo

Roads leading to Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) is said to become a playground for Kidnappers.

Information available to 247ureports.com has it that FUTO junction in Owerri/Portharcourt Road, extending to neighboring villages such as Umuanunu, Obinze, Ihiagwa, Ezi-Obodo and other host communities of the university, have been hijacked by criminals.

These criminal elements have been causing significant distress by repeatedly kidnapping members of the host communities, including students and lectures going about their daily activities.

Recently, several residents from Obinze and Ihiagwa, and other host communities that surround the university, have been abducted, with ransom demands made.

In a recent incident, residents returning from work were attacked, two were abducted and taken into the nearby bush, leaving behind their brand-new car with its engine still running. Source revealed.

“Immediate measures are needed to protect the lives and properties of residents and students in the vicinity.

Moreover, it is crucial for the government to address the issue of the large tracts of land acquired by FUTO but currently lying fallow.

These lands, originally owned by the host communities, are now being used by bandits, robbers, and kidnappers.

To mitigate these threats, it is recommended that the government expedite the allocation of these lands for infrastructural development by individuals and companies who are willing to develop the large hectares of land that is laying fallow and useless.

This would not only contribute to regional development but also reduce the safe havens available to criminals.

Therefore, to this end, all levels of government are urged to act promptly to ensure the safety and security of the FUTO community and to develop the unused lands to prevent them from becoming sanctuaries for criminal activities”. Residents appealed to government.