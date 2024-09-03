Imo LG Poll: Looming Crisis, As APC Conducts Ghost Primaries

There is serious controversy in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State, as the governor, Hope Uzodinma has ordered the Party leadership to conduct a Ghost Primary election for the local government poll.

Members of the party and some aspirants in the election are currently Stranded at the State Party Secretariat located along Owerri/Okigwe road.

As at the press time, Party faithfuls, supporters and aspirants have rejected what they described as Ghost Primary election ongoing in the State.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the aspirants insisted that APC Will definitely be disorganized in Imo State if justice is not done.

Reacting to the news, the publicity Secretary of Imo APC, in a press statement confirmed that the party is conducting an election.

His statement read in full.

“ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS, APC

IMO STATE

September 3, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

APC PRIMARIES: PARTY CHARGE ASPIRANTS, STAKEHOLDERS AND MEMBERS TO BE LAW ABIDING

The All Progressives Congress (APC), is pleased to announce the commencement of its primary election for the nomination of chairmanship and councillorship candidates across the 305 wards and 27 Local Government Areas, ahead of the September 21 Local Government Area (LGA) elections. This milestone marks a significant step towards the party’s quest to consolidate its renewed hope agenda in the state’s political landscape.

The primary election, which is simultaneously ongoing across the wards and LGA in the state, is expected to be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants. The party assures all stakeholders of equal opportunities, adhering to the principles of democracy and internal party mechanisms.

It is the anticipation of the party leadership that this process will enable the emergence of the most capable and popular candidates to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming LGA elections.

Our party, the APC is committed to upholding the values of inclusivity, justice, and fair play throughout the primary election process. The party’s leadership has put in place measures to ensure a hitch-free exercise, guaranteeing the participation of all eligible members. Aspirants, and party faithful are urged to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, eschewing any form of violence or malpractice.

The party’s chairman, Hon. MacDonald Ebere, PhD, while addressing newsmen earlier expressed confidence in the primary election process, stating, “We are poised to produce candidates who will not only win the LGA elections but also deliver good governance to our people. We enjoin all aspirants and stakeholders to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and work towards the ultimate victory of our great party.”

The primary election will culminate in the emergence of chairmanship and councillorship candidates who will represent the APC in the September 21 LGA elections.

APC…Ebe Esere Asiza!

Signed

CAJETAN DUKE, JP

State Publicity Secretary