Gunmen Bomb Anambra Police Station, Civic Centre, Kill Policeman

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Oba Divisional Police Headquarters and Oba Civic Center both in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have been attacked by some heavily-armed yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The double attack was launched in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He also revealed that the gunmen, who started shooting sporadically in an attempt to gain entrance into the facilities, also threw bombs into the facilities, in the process of which a police officer lost his life.

The statement reads: “The Police-led Joint Security Force comprising of the Army, Navy, Civil defence and other security agencies are currently in a joint on-slaught operation within Oba and its environments. Following, an attack in the early hours of today 3/9/2024 on Oba Police Divisional Headquarters and Oba Civic Center.

“The suspected armed successionist group started shooting sporadically in an attempt to gain entrance to the Police Station and threw petrol bombs at the security facility which made some of the offices catch up with fire including the Oba Civic Center. Unfortunately, a police corporal who was fatally wounded paid the supreme price, while the fire was put off with the help of other Police officers on duty and the Joint Security responding team.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while condemning the act, described the invasion of Security facilities and hostility towards security agents as an attack on the soul of a nation and vows to bring those behind the unholy act to book.”