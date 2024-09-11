8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING: Many Feared Dead, As Speeding Vehicle Crashes into Roadside Market in Anambra (video)

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic incident at the Oye Agu Market Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, as a speeding vehicle reportedly rammed into the market.

The incident, which reportedly occured on Wednesday, September 11, was also said to have left many dead.

Although, the details of the crash are still sketchy, the report was corroborated by a video currently on the social media, showing the crashed Sienna vehicle and some of the traders who were crushed to death as a result of the crash.

Also shown in the video are some of the goods that were felled by the crashed vehicle, as well as some survivors of the crash, including a young man who was rescued from under the vehicle through the assistance of some good-spirited individuals who crowded the scene.

READ ALSO  Anambra Farmer Wins N.5m for Harvesting Weightiest Yam

Speculations also abound that some persons were still trapped under the vehicle as at the time the video was shot.

Speaking in s telephone interview with this reporter, the President-General of Abagana community, Engr. Ben Okongwu confirmed the incident, and further revealed that no fewer than three persons died in the crash, including an under-aged child, while some other persons sustained some degrees of injuries.

According to him, the crash, which was attributable to loss of control, occured in the early hours of the day.

However, when contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, RC Margaret Onabe said she was not aware of the incident and was just hearing it for the first time.

READ ALSO  One Year After, Former MD of National Light Newspapers, Nnabuife, Gets New Appointment

She, however, promised to make further inquiries and revert to the report.

Watch the video below:

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Victim Rescued, Vehicle Recovered, As Hunters Give Kidnappers Another Hot Chase in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.