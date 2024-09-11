BREAKING: Many Feared Dead, As Speeding Vehicle Crashes into Roadside Market in Anambra (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic incident at the Oye Agu Market Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, as a speeding vehicle reportedly rammed into the market.

The incident, which reportedly occured on Wednesday, September 11, was also said to have left many dead.

Although, the details of the crash are still sketchy, the report was corroborated by a video currently on the social media, showing the crashed Sienna vehicle and some of the traders who were crushed to death as a result of the crash.

Also shown in the video are some of the goods that were felled by the crashed vehicle, as well as some survivors of the crash, including a young man who was rescued from under the vehicle through the assistance of some good-spirited individuals who crowded the scene.

Speculations also abound that some persons were still trapped under the vehicle as at the time the video was shot.

Speaking in s telephone interview with this reporter, the President-General of Abagana community, Engr. Ben Okongwu confirmed the incident, and further revealed that no fewer than three persons died in the crash, including an under-aged child, while some other persons sustained some degrees of injuries.

According to him, the crash, which was attributable to loss of control, occured in the early hours of the day.

However, when contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, RC Margaret Onabe said she was not aware of the incident and was just hearing it for the first time.

She, however, promised to make further inquiries and revert to the report.

Watch the video below: