APGA Fattens, As Another Massive Defection Hits APC, PDP in Obosi

No fewer than one thousand, five hundred members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, announced their resignation from the parties and their defection to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

This is coming barely four days after another batch of over one thousand persons in the same community dumped their previous party, PDP, to join APGA.

The new defectors were received into APGA at the residence of the State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, who also hosted other members and stakeholders of the Party in the local government at the event.

Speaking on behalf of others after being received into the party, the now-former APC Woman Leader in Obosi, Mrs. Uju Ikebuaku, who decamped with a mass population of other members of the party said they were tired of darkness (referring to APC), hence their decision to defect to APGA, which she described as the moving train.

While noting that they had been in darkness for long, until recently when their eyes have opened and they began to see, acknowledge and admire the good works of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led APGA government in Anambra State.

She further attested that it was primarily the evidence-based good governance they see in the Soludo Administration that endeared them to APGA, adding that they “have decisively come ‘home’ to join in building and developing Anambra to continue shinning brighter as the true Light of the Nation.”

Earlier speaking, the Anambra State Works Commissioner, Engr. Okoma described the massive inflow of people into APGA as one of the evidences of the good works and the unique governance style of the “Solution Government” in Anambra, which he described as the major thing that endears the party to people.

The Commissioner, who reminded the people that Governor Soludo, as a visionary leader, truly understands the current situation of the country and is very passionate about strategically empowering the populace, and making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland, as well as an arrival land, as against the departure land it used to be.

Speaking further, he also highlighted the various achievements of the Governor in different sectors, with special reference to infrastructure (where he said the Governor has undertaken the construction of over 247 kilometers of roads, many erosion control projects, the Ekwulobia Flyover, the New Anambra Government House, Solution Fun City, among other mega infrastructural projects, in just two years in office); and education sector (where he attested that the Governor awarded free education for government primary schools and junior secondary school classes across the state, and employed over 8,000 teachers, in addition to massive renovation of schools across the state).

Continuing, he reeled out the Solution Government’s strides in the health sector (where he said the Governor recruited thousands of health workers, undertook the renovation of General Hospitals and upgrading of primary healthcare centers across the state, as well as declared free antenatal service and free child deliveries in all state-owned hospitals, which have reduced mortality rate and increased the inflow of people into Anambra); the ongoing agricultural revolution (where he said the Governor has so far distributed millions of improved palm, coconut, breadfruit and other seedlings in the state and flagged off several farming and agricultural revolutionary programs) among other several achievements, all aimed at further boosting the standard of living and reducing the cost of living in Anambra. These, he said, benefit people of almost all age brackets in the state in one way or the other, both in the long or in the short run.

The, Commissioner, who said the Governor currently has some bigger visions and plans for the moribund Oseakwa Seaport in Ihiala, Onitsha Main Market and other major cities and rural communities in Anambra State; commended the defectors for thinking it wise to join the “moving train”, while also urging them to remain committed, and to support and be good ambassadors of APGA and the Solution Government in Obosi, Idemili, Anambra State, and beyond.

Speaking while receiving the new members on behalf of the National Chairman of APGA, the Transition Committee Chairman for Idemili North Local Government Area, Hon. Stanley Nkwoka, accompanied by the Obosi Ward APGA Chairman, Hon. Onyeka Abanobi, attested that the party and Anambra State under Governor Soludo have truly remained remained progressive; even as he expressed optimism for a higher growth and further exploits.

While commending Governor Soludo for his good works, and lauding Commissioner Okoma for his efforts in enlarging the APGA family in Obosi, Idemili North and beyond, Hon. Nkwoka, who is also the APGA Chairmanship candidate for Idemili North in the forthcoming Anambra local government election, further advised the party members not to allow themselves to be deceived by anyone.

In a remark at the event, the Convener, Solution for Good Governance, Hon. Okoye Ikwuka, who graced the occasion with his members, said every part of Anambra State has witnessed and benefited from the impacts of the Soludo’s good governance in one way or the other, which, he said, deserves commendation.

While urging the new members show selflessness and make visible impacts in the party, Hon. Ikwuka also called for massive support for APGA candidates in the entire local government and the state at large in the September 28 local government poll, as part of their own ways of showing appreciation and reciprocating the good works of the APGA government in Anambra.

The event also featured the defection of over 200 members of PDP in Awada Urban (also in Obosi) to APGA, as was announced by their Chairman, Prince Mathew Omoroja, accompanied by the Coordinator, Hon. Okwuchukwu Umeh, and other members.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Mayor for Idemili South Local Government, Lady Phyna Onwuachu; the Councillor representing the Obosi Ward and the APGA Councilorship candidate in the upcoming local government election, Hon. Anyafulu Obichukwu Zik, among other members and stakeholders of the party.

The official reception of the new defectors, presentation of APGA uniform to them, as well chanting of APGA anthem to solidify their defection formed the high points of the event.

More photos from the event: