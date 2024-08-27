Anambra Ohaneze Insists Continuity Of LG Chairmen. Commends IPAC

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo has sued for the re- election of the current Chairmen and Councillors in the twenty one local government areas ahead of the September 28th Council election.

The body also commended the decision of the Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC to participate in the September 28th local government election in the state.

According to the state Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Emeka Udodeme at a stakeholders meeting of Onitsha South local government area, there is the need to allow the current Chairmen and Councillors in the respective local government areas to continue by ensuring that they are re- elected .

“We are all Anambra people and we are all witnesses to the developmental strides of the state through the combine team of the local government Chairmen and Councillors under the administration of Gov Charles Soludo”

“This is examplified by the quantum of capital projects that have either been completed or on going and this can continue if these Chairmen are retuned in the coming election”

Udodeme further released the opinion poll conducted by the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state which ranked the Onitsha South local government Chairmen Chief Emeka Joseph Orji as the best followed by Iyom Amaka Obi of Idemili South local government area and Dr Chibueze Ofobuike the Chairman of Aguata local government area.

“After a one year opinion poll conducted by a private body engaged to under study the workings of the twenty one local government Chairmen since inception the following scores were collected ”

“Emaka Orji of Onitsha South local government area came up tops in view of the inherent challenges in the Council area along with Dr Chibueze Ofobuike of Aguata local government area and Iyom Amaka Obi of Idemili South local government area and that doesn’t mean that other Council Chairmen are not doing well but this is the index upon which we in Ohaneze Ndigbo insist that they should be re- elected ” he said.

The Ohaneze Chairman further commended the Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC for chosing to participate in the September 28th local government election noting that the collective participation of all the political parties would help to enthrone good governance at the grassroots level.

“What these political parties did is indeed commendable and it shows that they are desirous of ensuring that our local government areas enjoy the much needed autonomy and we urge other parties that are yet to make up their minds to join the race”

“Going to Court will not help matters and that means that you are not in support of having elected Chairmen and Councillors in the state and that is against the principles of participatry democracy” he said.