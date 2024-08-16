Anambra LG Poll Gets Messier As Assembly / IPAC Draw Battle Lines

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The September 28th proposed conduct of Anambra local government election has brought the State House of Assembly and the Inter Party Advisory Committee IPAC on war path following the rejection of the date and processes for the election.

While IPAC regrets the planned exices giving reasons of non compliance to due process the Anambra State House of Assembly has dismissed their submissions insisting that they stand by their amendment of the state Electoral Law concerning the conduct of the election.

According to a release signed by the Speed Assistant to the Chief Somto Udeze Speaker of the Assembly on Media Mr Franklin Osuagwu ;

“First, it is essential to recognize that the upcoming election is a Local Government election, firmly within the jurisdiction of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC)”

“The intention behind the amended law is to ensure that the people of Anambra State, under the leadership of their respective State Party Chairmen, have the primary role in nominating candidates for this local election. It is only logical and in the spirit of true democracy that those who are directly connected to the electorate—our State Party Chairmen—should have the prerogative to submit the list of candidates, ensuring that the choice truly reflects the will of the people at the grassroots level”

“We find it curious and deeply concerning that the National Chairman of IPAC, rather than the Anambra State Chapter of IPAC, is leading the charge against this amendment. This raises questions about the true motives behind the press release, especially considering that the National Chairman is not directly involved in the political dynamics of Anambra State’s local elections”

“The section of the law in question primarily affects political parties in crisis, particularly those lacking a recognized National Chairman or where the leadership of the party is in dispute”

“For parties without such issues, the law provides clear and fair options for nominating their candidates. Therefore, the objection raised by IPAC appears to be more of a generalized criticism rather than a legitimate concern grounded in the specificities of the law”

“We acknowledge that IPAC has every right to express its opinions and to challenge the law in a court of competent jurisdiction if it believes there are valid grounds. However, it is important to note that the grievance being aired by IPAC seems to be an isolated opinion rather than a widespread consensus among political parties in Anambra State”he said.

But the National Chairman of IPAC Yusuf Mamman Dantalle in a statement contended that ;

“It is unfortunate that the Anambra State House of Assembly would condescend so low to assault the sensibilities of Nigerians with this obnoxious electoral law by changing the goal post at the middle of the game. This grandstanding and abuse of power must be resisted to save our democracy”

“Section 24(11) of the purported law provides: “The nomination of candidates by a political party and all matters pertaining to same under this Law shall be conveyed to the Commission and shall be only recognized or entertained by the Commission only if the correspondence conveying the nomination or other relevant information is signed by”

“(a) the Anambra State Chairman and Secretary of the political party elected at the Congress of the Party monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, or where there are none;

“(b) the National Chairman and Secretary of the political party elected at the Convention of the Party monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, or where there are none”

(c)any other officers of the party duly authorised by the National Executive Committee of the party.

When the electoral law mentions a political party, it means the national leadership of the party”

“This ill-conceived and ill-advised law is an exercise in futility intended to undermine the nation’s democracy, arrogate powers to States Chairmen, Secretaries, National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly members, and Chairmen Board of Trustees of various political parties which neither the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, the Electoral Act 2022 and Constitutions of political parties granted them. Nigeria is a nation governed by the rule of law. It is trite that any law by a misguided State House of Assembly that is inconsistent with the Constitution and the Electoral Act is void and of no effect to the extent of the inconsistency”

” Ironically, the purported law recognizes congresses, primaries and conventions monitored by INEC and ignored the 1999 Constitution (as amended ) and Electoral Act 2022 that guide the commission’s activities including the activities of political parties particularly in nomination of candidates for elections.” he said.