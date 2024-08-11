USAID SCALE Palladium CTIP Commission Cluster sensitizes Benue stakeholders against Human Trafficking

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

As part of efforts to check high incidences of human trafficking in Benue state, the Countering Trafficking in Person (CTIP) Commission Cluster of the USAID funded SCALE Project implemented by Palladium has held a town hall meeting to sensitize the public and stem the tide.

The Cluster is anchored by Adinya Arise Foundation with five cluster members Organizations including Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI), Justice, Development, and Peace Commission (JDPC) Ibadan Arch Diocese, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Taraba state and Ecumenical Centre for Justice and Peace (ECJP).

The stakeholders’ town hall meeting for Zone ‘C’ was held in Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Friday August 9, 2024.

Our correspondent reports that the Adinya Arise Foundation is implementing the “Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement” (SCALE project) in Oyo, Benue and Taraba states of Nigeria with funding support from USAID through the Palladium.

The project aims at establishing Countering Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) Commission in target states to be implemented through the cluster models.

Cluster member GERI, the NGO which held the Zone C meeting said the meeting was to discuss the current state of human trafficking in the state and environs, share insights and experiences from various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, law enforcement agencies and community leaders.

The meeting was also to identify gaps in existing strategies and explore innovative solutions to prevent and combat human trafficking, foster stronger partnerships and coordination among stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of collective efforts and raise awareness on the dangers of human trafficking as well as stimulate local agitations for the establishment of a Countering Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) Commission in the State

Addressing stakeholders, the Chairman Otukpo Local Government Council, Dr. Wilson Eche who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Ejembi Odeh, while welcoming the CTIP Commission Cluster team said the State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia’s administration is putting in place measures to curb the menace.

He further committed to collaborate with his Council members in sensitizing the people in order to not only curb trafficking in the state but to eventually bring it to a complete stop.

Also speaking, the Och’Otukpo HRH Chief Dr. John Eimonye commended the CTIP Commission Cluster through GERI for coming to Zone ‘C’ to create awareness and sensitize the people on the ills and dangers of human trafficking and child labour.

He also assured Cluster representative that traditionally, they will look at strengthening laws that will prevent, prosecute perpetrators and support survivors of human trafficking just as he urged the subjects to provide information to authorities to enable them curb the menace.

Some religious leaders, Alhaji Garba Grema of the Muslim community and pastor Joseph Okoh, frowned at the incidences of trafficking and promised to take the awareness to their congregations in their various places of worship.

Other participants, leader of Catholic Women Organization (CWO) Mrs Agnes Okpe, representative of security agencies DSP Fidelia Peter, representative of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), Mary Ejeh and Agboko Francis, chairman Umogidi Crisis Management Committee (IDP camp) Mr Otache Ajene and the youth leader Entekpa IDP, Adakole Inalegwu Daniel, all commended GERI for the meeting describing it as wake up call.

Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Mr Ismaila Abiodun expressed concerns at the rate, which children flood the parks boarding vehicles accompanied by adults who claim to be their parents or guardians but are not.

He applauded the awareness and sensitization forum on human trafficking and further assured GERI that Unions will be more vigilant on commuters who come to send children unaccompanied by guardians and promised to report suspicious travellers.

The stakeholders who urged the government to look into the influx of foreigners in Zone ‘C’ with the view of checkmating human trafficking in the Zone, also called for the strengthening of existing laws, putting structures in place and setting up a commission as advocated by the CTIP Commission Cluster.

They also called on the anti trafficking agency, NAPTIP to establish an office in the Zone to encourage people to report trafficking issues for swift actions.

The Coordinator GERI, Elizabeth Jeiyol, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders and participants and urged that the educational sector to be firm in playing their role in awareness creation on human trafficking.

Jeiyol said there was need to create a day-to- day activities for awareness creation emphasizing that strong voices are needed to be heard by the government to hasten the establishment of Countering Trafficking in Persons commission in Benue State.