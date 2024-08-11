Humanitarian Worker killed In Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A humanitarian worker and Executive Director of Concerned Youth Development Initiative,(CYDI), Mr. Chris Ikpu has been reportedly murdered in cold blood in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Mr Ikpu, according to accounts, was murdered in his office on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen, allegedly led by one of his staff, traced him to his office located around Logo one and shot at him several times before they left.

It was also learnt that the hired killers also shot at the security man on duty upon gaining entrance into the office premises.

A source closed to the late Victim who identified himself as Mr Stanley Chimin told journalists in Makurdi on Saturday that the late victim had travelled out of the state for sometimes now.

He said late Ikpu just returned to Makurdi some days ago and went to office on Friday to attend to some pending office engagements when he was killed.

Mr. Chimin narrated that the gunmen used pillows to kill their victim so as to avoid attracting the attention of passersby.

He said that Mr Ikpu was immediately rushed to the hospital by his family members but was later confirmed dead.

He said the corpse has since been deposited at the Benue state University teaching hospital Mogul, Makurdi.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene could not be reach as her phone was not connecting.