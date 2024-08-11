None Participation In #EndBadGovernance protest: Igbos Were Guided By History And Intrigues

*…As Ohanaeze Youth Warned SouthEast Governors And Leaders Not To Take Glory In None Participation of Igbos in Nationwide Protest.*

It’s unfortunate that the Igbo proverb of ” Aluchaa Ogu nwanyi enwere Akuko” is trending in SouthEast as regards the none Participation of Ndigbo in the ongoing Nationwide #EndBadGoverance Protest.

The SouthEast Governors and Leaders are sycophantically positioning themselves to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as if they were instrumental in quenching the nationwide #EndBadGoverance Protest in SouthEast.

It’s factual that no single Political leader in SouthEast can command a crowd of “legion of Ants” in SouthEast, they’re simply enemies of the people, that’s why none of them can move freely in SouthEast without Legion of Armed Security Agents. The guilty is always afraid. The enemies of the SouthEast are Verily afraid and they’re within SouthEast with unmerited titles, like His Excellency, Distinguish and Honorable.

The new generation of Igbo extraction are verily aware and extremely convinced that the 75% political and economic marginalization, the economic situation of SouthEast in National Politics are caused by SouthEast Governors, National Assembly members, State Assembly members, National Appointees and State appointees.

It’s historic and on record that Southeast leaders are verily far from the people. It’s obvious that the distance between SouthEast leaders and the people is like the distance point from the land to the Pacific pole of inaccessibility known as “point Nemo” or the distance between the Neptune and Earth. So any SouthEast political Leader that claimed glory of Ndigbo shunning from the Nationwide Protest that’s hitting the North, Southwest and South-South is a chronical Liar loved by the Devil.

Let it be on record to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu that no single Political office holder in SouthEast is instrumental in none Participation of Ndigbo in the ongoing Nationwide protest.

I want to assure and information president Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the reason Ndigbo didn’t Participate in Nationwide protest is because of sense of history and the conspiracy against Ndigbo, which we saw ahead of the protest. There’s no sincerity of purpose in the protest, but a protest emanated from regional hypocrisy.

Ndigbo shunned from the protest because since 2021 after Owerri Prison break that was carried out to demonize Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and in conspiracy with the former president Mohammadu Buhari ruthless bloodthirsty Government that made SouthEast a blood battle field.

Ndigbo thought it wise that it’s unnecessary to hit on the streets and roads because of mere increment in “Beans and Rice” “Cassava and Agbado”, and it will open an opportunity for the Criminal elements that was release from Owerri Prison break in 2021 by President Mohammadu Buhari to cause carnage in SouthEast to join the protest and unleash arson and looting in the disguise of protesting.

The most wisest decision Ndigbo took since after the 1967-1970 genocide is rejecting and not participating in the ongoing Nationwide #EndBadGovernance Protest, a.k.a #HunngerProtest. And such wise decision couldn’t have come from unwise selfish SouthEast Governors and elected Political profiteers in SouthEast. Ndigbo were possessed with sense of history and guided by unraveling the conspiracy against Ndigbo as regards the protest.

SouthEast Governors since 1999 have never done anything collectively to solve the injustice and deliberate marginalization against Ndigbo. They all lack the Political-Will and capacity to adopt the economic blue-priint of Dr. M. I Opara on how to develop SouthEast as a Region. The SouthEast and Leaders should developed an economic plans on how to bring economic Unity in SouthEast and cease rather than taking self glory in frivolous or flippant matter.

Recently, SouthWest adopted a Regional Anthem, they have regional security outfit etc. Unfortunately, the gullible puppet SouthEast Governors lack the courage to adopt Biafra anthem as regional anthem or adopt 30th May as Igbo Heros Celebrate Day. Therefore, these Political shenanigans, incompetent fellows lack the tenacity to cause Ndigbo to Shun the Nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Ndigbo avoided the protest because we’re initiating a heal process in Igbo land for the thousand of bloods spilled by former president Mohammadu Buhari and his murderous security agents coded “Operation Python Dance”under the supervision of SouthEast Governors and Political Leaders.

We’re in a healing process in SouthEast waiting upon the Command in Chief of armed forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Grant an unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The release of Nnamdi Kanu is the priority of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB), Movement For Actualization State Of Biafra(MASOB), other Pro-Biafrans groups and Ndigbo at large.

There’s one common secret that debarred Ndigbo from not Participating in the ongoing Nationwide protest, and that secret is beyond the knowledge of SouthEast Governors and Leaders, because they’re are very far from the people. The SouthEast Governors and Leaders were not in touch with the people, and wasn’t’ in such meeting we’re the unanimous agreement was taken that Ndigbo wouldn’t engage in the ill-motive Nationalwide protest.

Signed

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka

National President General Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC)