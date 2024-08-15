Unizk VC Denies Rift With NASS Committee

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Prof Carol Arinze Umobi has denied reports that the House of Representatives Committee on Education summoned her over shoddy projects .

According to the release signed by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on information and public relations Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the projects in question were inherited by the Acting Vice Chancellor from past administrations adding that as Acting Vice Chancellor that would last for six months she cannot go into project execution.

“The said news also stated that the Unizik Vc was being summoned over ‘allegations of substandard project execution’. For the avoidance of doubt the following are to be noted

“The House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education visited the University on Tuesday, August 13, 2025. The Committee was received by members of the University Management and had interactions with the Committee”

“The Chairman clearly stated that some of the documents submitted to the Committee were not satisfactory”

“This position was also re-echoed by three other members of the Committee who expressed dissatisfaction with certain data in the submitted documents”

“The Committee therefore adjourned its sitting and invited the University Acting Vice Chancellor and related officers to the National Assembly for more explanations and further interactions”

“It must be clearly noted that these projects and data were ongoing projects initiated in 2023 and earlier”

“The current acting Vice Chancellor Professor Carol Arinze Umobi was appointed by the Governing Council on July 22nd 2024”

“She has not initiated any new projects and is in no hurry to do so because she has a short tenure of six months to stay preparatory to the Governing Council’s appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor”

“Even though the data and the projects for which she has been invited to the National Assembly were inherited from the previous administration, the current acting Vice Chancellor will honour the invitation of the Committee on Tertiary Education in the interest of the University”

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka headed by Professor Carol Arinze Umobi commends the Committee on Tertiary Education for this oversight visit for which the University is grateful. The University Management pledges its total cooperation with the Committee to strengthen quality governance in the nation’s tertiary institutions” the statement read.