Uke Community Celebrates New Yam, Seeks Construction of Igwe Ileka,Eke-Uke Okpokolo-Vip Roads To Decongest Gridlock

By Uzo Ugwunze

Igwe Surv. Charles Agbala (Igwe Oranyelu III of Uke) and the President General, Uke Development Union(UDU), Chief Peter Onyejegbu have solicited for the Anambra State Government to construct two roads in their community saying that it would decongest the gridlock experienced at some major roads around Idemili North Local Government Area (INLGA).

The two major roads include: Igwe Ileka-Eke Uke-Ugwuagbugbana-Mpia Road Uke(5.75km) and Eke Uke-Okpokolo-VIP Umuoji Road with Spur to Appeal Uke (3km).

Speaking during the 2024 New Yam festival celebration at his palace, Igwe Surv. Charles Agbala who said that the two roads were vital to Uke community, its neighboring communities and residents of Anambra State stressed that it will not only serve as alternative routes to avoid gridlock but also help in solving the problem of insecurity sometimes encountered by motorists within that part of the State.

“These two roads which the PG, UDU is drawing the attention of the State Government to consider constructing are very important because it links other towns around us. We are not the only community that ply those roads”.

“Igwe Ileka-Eke-Uke-Ugwuagbugbana links Uke ancient and popular market, Ogidi and Abatete communities. It will decongest roads which experience heavy traffic during rush hour. It can also help checkmate insecurity should an event of hoodlums blocking a particular road occur. The other road from Uke to Okpokolo-Vip links Umuoji, Ojoto communities towards Nkpor is also important lol. We are located at the heart of Idemili North which is densely populated and we deserve more allocation,’,” said the monarch.

According to the PG, Chief Peter Onyejegbu, sometimes motorists are stuck up to three hours at Eke-agu Abatete gridlock. If these roads are built by the State Government: Mpia-Ugwuagbugbana- Eke Uke-Igwe Ileka road, anyone from Awka going to Ekwulobia does not have any need to drive through Eke-agu Abatete. The person can take the route from Endwell Abatete, enter Uke and move on via this road to his destination. It is so important.

“There is another very important road from Eke Uke-Okpokolo-VIP Appeal to Muoghalu road Umuoji. These are strategic roads that if Government construct them for us, the Governor has solved the problem of gridlock being experienced by motorists around INLGA axis and beyond,” Onyejegbu said.

The duo also thanked God for bumper harvest and for being alive to celebrate the 2024 New Yam festival saying that it is a miracle from God for a planted yam seedling to decay and produce big tuber or tubers for mankind to eat.

They prayed God to ontinue blessing the Artisans, businessmen, civil servants, farmers and Uke people from different walks of life especially those who are interested in the peace and development of Uke Community urging them to think home while investing their resources and for everyone to embrace Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s own a garden and plant a tree campaign as a panacea to hunger.

Moreover, The INLGA Chairman, Hon Stanley Nkwoka who graced occasion to celebrate with Igwe Uke said that he was delighted to eat the ceremonial new Yam for the first time this year at Uke because Abatete community his hometown was celebrating new Yam that same day.

” I wish Igwe Surv Agbala long life to celebrate more New Yam Festivals. My leadership will bring good things in Idemili North. Let everyone learn to do the right thing, that is what brings development. Governor Soludo has brought solution, let us partner with him to benefit from that solution,” said Nkwoka.

Also, a US Navy Commander, High Chief Ifeanyi Okeke(Ochiagha Uke) and Former INLGA Chairman, Hon ChuksBrown Igboanua (Ogene Uke) said that the New Yam festival was a time all the titled men come home to felicitate with the Igwe and pay homage to the throne adding that Yam is a great crop that should not be eaten anyhow without celebrating it as the king of crops.

Dignitaries and illustrious sons and daughters of Uke Community which include Igwe Barr. Dr. Emeka Onuoha of Oraukwu Ancient kingdom, Igwe Emeka Iluno of Ifitedunu, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu of Umuawulu, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume of Omor, Chief Emeka Enendu(Ebubedike Uke),Vice President Bright Ambassadors club, Chief Hon Sir Adam Fidelis (Okalumeegburugburu).

They all prayed that God would bless the monarch with long life, prosperity, wisdom wishing that during his reign Uke people and community will continue to enjoy peace, unity and development.