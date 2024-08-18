Trafficking: USAID/Palladium, Benue Govt launch Hashtags Campaign to Save the Benue Child

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Counter Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) Commission Cluster, anchored by Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF), is currently implementing the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project across Oyo, Benue, and Taraba States in Nigeria.

This initiative is funded by USAID through Palladium and aims to establish CTIP Commissions in its states of operation to collaborate with stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking.

With AAF serving as the anchor organization, the project employs a cluster model comprising of five selected organizations including Justice, Development, and Peace Commission (JDPC) from Oyo; Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) from Taraba; and Ecumenical Centre for Justice and Peace (ECJP), OSA Foundation, and Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI) from Benue.

These organizations collectively operate under the “CTIP Commission Cluster” banner, making it easier to recognize the project’s objectives and fostering state-based cluster identities, particularly the CTIP Commission Cluster in Benue.

As part of its efforts to ensure that trafficking in persons is nipped in the bud, the CTIP Commission Cluster in Benue launched a hashtag campaign called “#United Against Trafficking” on Friday, 16th August 2024, in collaboration with the Benue State Government during the inauguration of a steering committee for “Save The Benue Child” project.

Speaking during the launch, the Executive Director of Adinya Arise Foundation and Anchor of the CTIP Commission Cluster, Mrs. Mabel Ade, emphasized the importance of partnerships in the fight against human trafficking.

She stated that “Human trafficking is a collective battle. It cannot be fought or won by any single entity; it demands a concerted effort from all sectors of society.”

Mrs. Ade stated that the USAID – Palladium SCALE CTIP Commission Cluster is committed to advocating for strong legislative measures against trafficking.

She said the primary objective is to see the transition of the existing Taskforce on Human Trafficking into a fully-fledged CTIP Commission, supported by adequate budgetary allocations.

“This Commission will not replace or create a parallel body to the Taskforce but will instead provide essential support to its ongoing efforts, ensuring that interventions are effective and far-reaching.

According to her, the objectives of the hashtag launch is to foster partnerships, strengthen collaborations in the fight against trafficking, raise awareness and build capacity, enhance public understanding and readiness to combat trafficking.

She said the hashtag was to also encourage collective responsibility and promote a shared commitment to protect vulnerable individuals, especially children.

Our correspondent also reports that Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting children in Benue.

While also launching the hashtag “Operation Dave the Benue Child” project, Alia who noted that the Benue child has suffered neglect, inadequate access to education, health care among others said his administration will not rest until the menace of human trafficking is curtailed.

Whole stressing the importance of legislation in combating trafficking, Governor Alia also expressed commitment to signing the CTIP Bill into law soon saying this commitment to fighting human trafficking is what underpins the “Save the Benue Child” initiative.