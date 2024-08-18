Solution to Hunger Crises: Governors, Declare State of Emergency – By Sale Rusulana Yanguruza 

Feed a man whose belly is empty,and you will see his true character”.and another popular Hausa proverb “In hagu tak’i , Sai a Koma Dama”resonates deeply in the face of Nigeria hunger crisis. After ten days of protests and contentious exchanges between citizens and the government, it is imperative for state governments to take decisive action.

The situation is dire, darkening and blemish, people are dying because hunger, and some are forced to eat grass to survive. The recent tragedy in Kano ,Gwarzo Local Government Area, where a woman with about six children attempt to feed her children with used of (Dusa ) resulted in the loss of their lives and hospitalized of others, this is a heartbreaking testament to the desperation that pervades the nation.

The rhetorical question on everyone mind is, are we truly appreciative of the gravity of this situation? Is this the reward for citizens who have entrusted their leaders with their welfare? The president apparent indifference to the citizens plight has shifted the burden to governors to act.

It is time for governors across the country, to declare a state of emergency on hunger. This will enable them to allocate resources, coordinate efforts, and implement effective measures to alleviate the suffering of their citizens. All non-essential projects in respective states should be terminated, and the focus should be on addressing this humanitarian crisis.

Building roads or bridges is meaningless when people are struggling to survive due to hunger. The governors needs to prioritize their citizens immediate needs and declare a state of emergency on hunger to mitigate this hardship. The consequences of inaction will be severe, and it is crucial that leaders recognize the gravity of this situation.

While declaring a state of emergency on hunger may enable governors to focus on addressing this crisis, it is crucial that leaders in the country recognize their broader responsibility to their citizens. They must remember that they will be held accountable for every unacceptable situation their people face during their leadership tenure on the day of judgment.

It is imperative that leaders seize the opportunity to make a positive impact on their citizens lives and alleviate their suffering. Rather than waiting for circumstances to worsen, they should take proactive steps to address the hunger crisis and other pressing issues.

Ultimately, leaders will be judged by their actions and the impact they have on their peoples lives. It is better for them to use their position to bring happiness and relief to their citizens before it’s too late.

The citizens are beginning to lose hope due to the governments inaction in addressing their plight, which is a tragic and dire situation. If the President remains unwilling to reconsider his decision on the reversal of fuel and dollar subsidies, who then is responsible for alleviating the suffering of the citizens? Is it not the duty of well-meaning individuals and leaders to ease the hardship?

It is imperative that ,the States government in Nigeria to rethink the current situation and take collective action to mitigate the suffering of the people. The governors, in particular, must take decisive steps to make life easier for their citizens and alleviate their pain. The time for action is now, and inaction will only exacerbate the crisis.Becouse everyday the situation is worsening and government forget that a hungry man has no ears.

Fortunately, the President response during the protest crisis has revealed that governors across the country are receiving huge increments in their grants, courtesy of the funds saved from the removal of subsidies. However, the question remains here is ,where is this money being allocated? What are the governors doing with these funds to alleviate the suffering and hardship of their citizens?

It is imperative that governors take immediate action to address the ongoing crisis. This can be achieved by declaring a State of Emergency on Hunger and suspending all non-essential projects until the hunger situation is alleviated. What is the essence of building bridges, roads, and other projects when citizens are struggling to have one meals a day?and others can’t even have a single meal a day ,Why and Why Nigerian leaders ?

The governors should prioritize their citizens basic needs over infrastructure development in such situations. It is crucial that they redirect their focus and resources towards addressing the hunger crisis, ensuring that their citizens have access to food and basic necessities before resuming other projects.Remember that a hungry man has no ears.

Sale Rusulana Yanguruza write from Borno State University.