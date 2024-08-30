St Martin’s Parishioners Dismiss Alleged Sack Of Nnewi Diocese Bishop/ Congregation Priests

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Parishioners of St Martin’s Catholic Church Ihiala in Anambra state have dismissed the alleged sacking of the Holy Ghosts and the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese Most Rev Benson Okoye.

They further stated that Rome only asked them to step aside while issues under contention is being resolved.

According to a release signed by the leader of St Martin’s de Tour Ihiala Prince Orjiewulu Udorji it described the report as misleading challenging the authors of the report to present proof of their report.

“Our attention has been drawn to the above misinformation by the officials of Catholic Diocese of Nnewi”

“This deliberate act was contained in the front page of Christian Outlook Newspaper of August 25th, 2024 (A Newspaper owned and managed by Nnewi Diocese.)”

“The information, as contained in the above mentioned publication, is not only embarrassing but also a deliberate attempt to make nonsense of the fatherly initiative Pope Francis adopted to find peaceful resolution to the crisis in the church”

“To put the record straight, nobody was sacked from anywhere. Rather, the diocesan bishop and the Holy Ghost Fathers were asked to step aside pending the final resolution of the crisis”

“The directive of Rome is unambiguous. A new religious congregation””

The Redemptorist Priests, were posted to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Ihiala, to hold brief, untill the matter is resolved.

“Infact, on the 15th day of August, 2024, a neutral religious order, The Redemptorists, was entrusted with the pastoral care of the parishioners”

_This important ecclesiastical function was performed by Rev. Fr. Carlo Maria Donati, the Papal Representative”

*The Bishop and The Superior of the Holy Ghost Fathers were only allowed to send one representative each, to witness the event. If the Catholic Diocese of

Nnewi had any document to the contrary, let them make it public”

“The general public, and in particular, all those angered by the fabrication as published in the said newspaper, should please discountenance the story. It is the handiwork of those who enjoy fanning the embers of disunity in the family of God. But it is unfortunate it is coming from those who should know better.

Faith in Action is our Motto.” It said.