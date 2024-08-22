8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Onitsha South Stakeholders Endorse Emeka Orji . As APC, PDP, LP Collapse Structures

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Stakeholders of the Onitsha South local government area yesterday collapsed all political structures to endorse the incumbent Chairman of the Council area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji as candidate in the September 28th local government election in Anambra state.

This is coming as the trio of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, All Progressives Congress APC and the Labour Party have also collapsed all structures to endorse Orji as the sole candidate for the election.

According to the resolution signed by the Chief Okey Ojiudu leader Landlords Association Odakpu , Chief Bonaventure Muo Ochanja Market Chairman, former local government Chairman Sylvanus Ohaemesi , Chair person Onitsha South Women Assembly Mrs Grace Anekwe among others, the stated

“Rising from the stakeholders meeting of the entire Onitsha South local government area which had in attendance all political parties in the Council, we the people of Onitsha South local government area here by resolve as follows;

READ ALSO  No Going Back On Anambra LG Poll. Not Aware Of Litigations, Says ANSIEC Boss

“That the developmental strides of the current Transition Committee Chairmen Chief Emeka Joseph Orji has been unequal in the anals of governance of the Council area.”

“That in competitive terms there is no candidate contesting in the September 28th election that has the capacity and capability to tackle the challenges of Onitsha South local government headlong like Chief Emeka Joseph Orji ”

“That all political parties in the Council area have also resolved to collapse their structures to endorse the candidacy of Chief Emeka Joseph Orji as the consequences candidate of Onitsha South local government area ”

“That all persons or group of persons that may seem to be nursing the intention of joining the race are advised to close tanks with Chief Emeka Joseph Orji for the socioeconomic development of Onitsha South local government area ”

READ ALSO  Uncertainty, As Armed Men Storm Event Venue in Anambra Community, ‘Abduct’ Many

“That all Market Unions , Landlord Associations as well as Professional bodies have endorsed the candidacy of Chief Emeka Joseph Orji ” it stated.

Speaking earlier the Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji noted that the success story of his achievements in office is a product of the support given to him by the entire people in the Council area.

Orji also expressed his appreciation to Gov Charles Soludo who gave him the opportunity to serve as local government Chairman while promising that he would not disappoint the Council.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
He Would Be So Dearly Missed — Anambra Deputy Speaker Mourns Ex-Deputy Speaker, Oseke
Next article
Ex- guber aspirant advocates restructure of security architecture for citizens, to enable farmers return to farms

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra IPAC To Participate In LG Poll. Pleads For Extension Of Time

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.