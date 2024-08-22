Ex- guber aspirant advocates restructure of security architecture for citizens, to enable farmers return to farms

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Okoli has called on all leaders and duty bearers to be more responsible and responsive to their offices.

Stating this at a press briefing to mark his birthday in Awka, Chief Okoli noted that the level of hunger and starvation in Nigeria at the moment is worrisome.

He said it was more heartbreaking to see most of the leaders and their families enjoying themselves with an unprecedented level of insensitivity, and immoral show of opulence.

Okoli who is often called ”the Messenger” noted that with effective management of the nation’s resources, Nigerians ordinarily would have no business with poverty which according to him has become the order of the day.

Chief Okoli appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to put machineries in motion to ensure that the nation’s refineries become functional. That it was an aberation that Nigeria will continue to do things the same way and expect different results.

He tasked the government to restructure the security architecture in the country for effective

According to him, “The high pump price of fuel is making it difficult for free movement of persons, goods and services. This has indirectly prevented people from doing their businesses effectively, while farmers no longer go to farm for fear of being abducted, or killed. These these are the twin factors the government should work on immediately.

“All the levels of governance, the Executive, Legislature and other critical stakeholders should collaborate more closely immediately to make Nigeria work.

It’s not enough for the leaders to be living in affluence and opulence while majority of the populace are wallowing in poverty not out of laziness but due to a dysfunctional system,” he noted.

Chief Okoli, a former Chairman of Nnewi South LGA while commenting on the Supreme Court judgement which has granted autonomy to LGAs nationwide said that the judgment was a welcome development.

He pointed out that the financial autonomy will empower the Local Government Areas to be effective.

Hear him, “It’s a fact that the local government areas are the closest to the people, with the financial autonomy, it is expected that the government at council areas will become proactive and capable of taking care of the immediate needs of their people.

“Finally, I’m calling for peace in Nigeria. There is need for peaceful co-existence of all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria which would engender and quicken development,” The Messenger stressed.