He Would Be So Dearly Missed — Anambra Deputy Speaker Mourns Ex-Deputy Speaker, Oseke

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Okoye has condoled with the Oseke Family and the entire Umuawulu community of Awka South Local Government Area of the state over the shocking death of late Rt. Hon. Harford Oseke, who was the Deputy Speaker of the 6th Assembly in the state.

Rt. Hon. Oseke, an astute politician and outstanding administrator, suddenly slumped and died on Monday after his regular exercise routine at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital.

In his condolence message to the family, Rt. Hon. Okoye, the Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly, said late Oseke’s demise was a great loss to the state and the country at large, adding that the former Deputy Speaker left an indelible mark through his life and works.

Continuing, he said the legacy of service, dedication, and leadership of the former Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker of the 6th Assembly would for ever be remembered.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of the former Majority Leader of the 5th Assembly and the former Deputy Speaker of the 6th Assembly of Anambra State House of Assembly. To the people of Umuawulu Town, we stand with you in mourning a leader who served with honour and integrity.

“To the family, we extend our heartfelt condolences. We share in your grief during this difficult time, and we pray for strength and comfort as you navigate through this profound loss,” Rt. Hon. Okoye said.

The Anambra Deputy Speaker also described Oseke’s contributions to the state and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his constituents as a testament to the true values he held so dear throughout his lifetime.