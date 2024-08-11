Nurse Narrates Ordeal In A ‘One Chance’ Bus In Imo

A nurse(name withheld) has related how she escaped death at the hands of ritual killers who are currently on the prowl in Owerri Imo State.

The nurse, while going to work on Monday August 5 boarded a Bus-Imo which had ‘SUG’ inscription emblazoned on its body in front of a new generation bank at Orji, near Owerri.

According to her, at the time of boarding the bus, there were two male and an elderly female passengers at the back.

She disclosed that the driver instructed her to join the other passengers at the back but she insisted on staying on the front seat.

The nurse added that the driver was initially insistent on her sitting at the back but later allowed her.

The driver however had to pick another male passenger at the Orji flyover, she informed.

The male passenger, she said, also sat in the front of the bus while she shifts closer to the driver.

According to the nurse, the driver after sometime made a telephone call in which she overheard him telling the person at the other end that he had “garri and sugar’ but does not know what to use in drinking it in this parlous Tinubu economy.

The nurse, in a audio message, played in the video below said at this juncture she sensed danger and demanded to be allowed to disembark but the driver including the new male passenger refused that she alighted.

The nurse said she began to shout and scream till she was allowed to alight after the two male passengers at the back had repeatedly enjoined the driver to free her.

She further disclosed that on forcefully alighting and still screaming ‘these people are one chance’, the driver made a detour to Chukwuma Nwoha Road instead of heading into the heart of the Owerri metropolis.

Surprisingly, she said the female passenger who sat the back did not utter a word throughout the period she had the altercation with the driver and the ‘male passenger’.

She reasoned that the elderly female passenger might have been laced with a stupifying substance which made her speechless, the same fate that would have befallen her had she accepted to sit at the back of the bus.