No Going Back On Anambra LG Poll. Not Aware Of Litigations, Says ANSIEC Boss

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Despite threats of boycott and litigations the Chairman of Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission ANSIEC Genevieve C Osakwe sq has insisted that the September 28th local government election is sacrosanct contending that the election would hold as planned.

Similarly the Chairman denied service of any Court processes challenging the conduct of the election as the Commission was not served any summon.

Osakwe who spoke to reporters in Awka further announced that applications are being received for the job of adhoc staff that would work on the election day.

“The September 28th local government election will go on and the date have been fixed and there is no going back on that ”

“I am not aware of any Court Order or any Court processes because if there is the Commission was not served so I cannot comment on what I am not aware of ”

Meanwhile the Commission has published vacancies for application for the post of adhoc staff that would be working during the election and it was gathered that scores of applications have been flooding the Commission.

Recall that last week the Inter Party Advisory Committee IPAC had protested the short notice for the election and also challenged the amendment of the Anambra State Electoral Laws for the excise.

Also the duo of the All Progressives Congress APC and the Labour Party had threatened to boycott the election or file legal actions against the electoral process.