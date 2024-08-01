Elections: Ex perm sec, Lydia Gar emerges new EDs forum Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Former Bauchi Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lydia J. Shehu Gar has been elected as the new chairperson of Executive Directors’ Forum know as “EDs Forum” in Bauchi State.

Mrs Lydia Gar Executive Director, Rescue Initiative for Sustainable Development (RISD) who emerged winner scores a total number of 11 votes to defeated her opponent, Dr Briskila O. Emefesi who got 5 votes.



Our correspondent reports that the election had to go for second round after both the two candidates scored 7-7 votes each and 2 invalid

out of the 16 votes casted by the members.

The Election Committee Chairman, Itanola Abdulfatai Adeyemi Executive Director, Rensy Foundation announced the result inconclusive and ordered for re-run elections.

In the second round elections, Mrs Lydia Gar emerged victorious with 11 votes against Dr Briskila with 5 votes and 2 invalid out of 18 votes casted.

Others who were elected unopposed to various positions are: Maikudi Mustapha from Center for Enviroment and Community Health Development as Vice Chairperson, Rashida Musa Mukaddas from Women Child Youth Health Education Initiative as Secretary, Sagir Shehu Mustapha from Patriotic for Community Development Initiative as Financial Secretary, Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu from Adolescent Health and Information Project as PRO, Blessing Ogonyi as Assistant Secretary, Maryann Emmanuel from Megan Heart Community Development Initiative as Treasurer respectively.

Abdulfatai explained that the new Exco were expected to led the EDs forum for a period of three years tenure in office from 31st July, 2024 to 31st July, 2026.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Lydia expressed her delight over the mandate given to her by members and promised to carry everybody alone as well as to operate open door policy, trensperent and to make the forum bigger, better and more stronger.

Corroborating, Dr Briskila Emefesi who lost the election, thanked and appreciated those that voted her and conguratulated the winner and colleague in the development work for their doggedness to come out to votes.

“l’m very excited taking part in th election,” yes I knew it’s not easy for someone to lose in the election, but election is about to win or to loss and today I’m happy

because is a continues journey to my political life.

On his part, the outgoing chairperson, Malam Sodangi Chindo commended the electoral committee for conducting a successful election of the new exco members.

Malam Sodangi equally commended the two contestant especially for the post of chairperson between Mrs Lydia Gar and Dr Briskila O Emefesi for their sportsmanship during and after the elections.