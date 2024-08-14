One Youth Two Skills, Consistent in Achieving Its Objectives, Now a Global Model — Anambra Youth Commissioner

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The One Youth Two Skills initiative of the Anambra State government has been described as a visionary and impactful program that has consistently met its objectives since its inception.

This affirmation was made by the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, during an interaction with newsmen on Tuesday at his office in Awka, the state capital.

Highlighting the initiative’s importance, Commissioner Aghamba stated that the program was primarily designed to tackle the high rate of unemployment among the youth in Anambra State by equipping them with valuable vocational and entrepreneurial skills. He noted that the initiative is also a critical part of the state government’s broader strategy to reduce crime, create job opportunities, and enhance youth engagement in meaningful economic activities.

“One Youth Two Skills is not just a training program; it’s a movement aimed at transforming the lives of our youth. The initiative is structured to not only impart skills but also ensure that participants are adequately empowered to start and sustain their businesses,” he stated.

He further explained that the initiative has a comprehensive timeline that includes multiple phases of training, each tailored to different skill sets.

“We are now putting the system together to restart, and by next week Friday, we hope to commence the training proper. This phase will take between four to six months, depending on the course,” he added.

The Commissioner revealed that the program, which is for people between 18-45 years of age, covers a wide range of vocational skills, including wood making, metal and aluminium fabrication, CCTV installation, fashion solar engineering, cosmetology, leather works, livestock farming, cassava processing, and many others, totaling about 42 different skills. He also added that the master trainers, and those running training centers are part of the beneficiaries, as the government will also support them for business expansion and sustainability.

Aghamba also disclosed that the initiative targets 8,620 beneficiaries in this phase, with 8,000 being new participants and 620 from existing businesses that will receive government support.

“These 620 existing businesses are master trainers who have been selected based on their expertise and ability to mentor the youth effectively. We not only train the youth but also empower these master trainers to further their businesses,” he explained.

Continuing, he said one of the key innovations in the current phase of the initiative is the introduction of a “talking book” with apps, developed in partnership with an agency. This tool allows participants to receive training remotely while staying in their respective shops or homes, thereby making the learning process more flexible and accessible.

While dispelling the speculations that the program is politically motivated, Commissioner Aghamba said the initiative was part of government’s strategic response to the current economic and social realities in the society today.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to reduce crime and unemployment in the state. We are facing a high level of restlessness due to the lack of job opportunities, and this program is our strategic response. It’s about creating jobs, reducing insecurity, and ensuring that our youth are productively engaged,” he reiterated.

While noting that the initiative produces thousands of millionaires annually, beginning with the 5000 millionaires it produced in the first phase, the Commissioner also praised Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for his unwavering support for the initiative, noting that the Governor targets to produce at least 8,000 new millionaires through this current phase of the program.

The Commissioner noted that after this phase, the program targets no fewer than 10,000 beneficiaries in the next phase, adding that the program has not only come to stay in Anambra, but has also set global precedent, and also serves as a model to many governments and states across the country.