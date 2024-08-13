Incitement and Cheap Blackmail: Dogara Must Be Called to Order Now

Rural Community Development Outreach [RCDO]

Suite 6, Mazfala Plaza

Karu, Abuja

Date: August 11, 2024

For Immediate Release

–

The Rural Community Development Outreach (RCDO), a non-governmental organization committed to the sustainable development of rural communities across Nigeria since 2010, is compelled to address a grave concern that threatens the peace and progress in Bauchi State and potentially the entire nation. As an organization that has consistently championed the cause of the rural populace, we have observed with deep dismay the recent actions of Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, which can only be described as a reckless attempt to undermine the significant strides made by Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed has not only been a beacon of hope for rural communities in Bauchi State but has also set a precedent in governance that prioritizes the needs of the people over political expediency. His administration’s unwavering commitment to rural development has transformed Bauchi State, earning him accolades both nationally and internationally, including the Best Governor of the Year for Rural Development by the Buhari Administration and the Best Governor of the Year for Urban Renewal by the Tinubu Administration.

Under Governor Mohammed’s leadership, Bauchi State has witnessed unprecedented growth in agricultural production, with the state supplying over 75% of the agricultural produce consumed in the North-East as of 2023. His forward-thinking policies have also seen more than 500 local farmers undergo advanced training at the CSS Farms in Karu, Abuja, in collaboration with Israeli experts. These achievements have not only uplifted the lives of countless rural dwellers but have also positioned Bauchi State as a model for sustainable rural development in Nigeria.

However, it appears that the commendable progress in Bauchi State has become a target for those who prioritize personal ambition over the collective good. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, in what can only be described as a desperate bid to regain political relevance, has embarked on a campaign of blackmail and incitement against Governor Bala Mohammed. This is the same Dogara who, during the 2023 presidential election, opposed President Tinubu’s Muslim/Muslim ticket and campaigned against him after being denied the position of Vice Presidential running mate.

In a stunning display of hypocrisy, Dogara has now positioned himself as a defender of the Tinubu Administration, launching baseless attacks against Governor Mohammed in an attempt to curry favor with the President. Credible information at our disposal reveals that Dogara and his cohorts are actively seeking to tarnish the Governor’s image by digging up old media reports and inducing journalists to republish them in a bid to discredit his administration.

This strategy of blackmail and incitement is not only dangerous but also sets a troubling precedent in our political landscape. It is particularly alarming that Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, would resort to such tactics, especially at a time when Nigeria is grappling with widespread discontent and economic hardship. Governor Bala Mohammed’s recent speech to the protesting youths in Bauchi was a necessary intervention aimed at calming tensions and addressing their legitimate concerns. Dogara’s attacks on the Governor are, therefore, not just an attack on Bala Mohammed but also an attack on the very people he spoke out for.

The RCDO is calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise and condemn this unprovoked assault on Governor Mohammed. Hon. Yakubu Dogara must be called to order before his actions incite further unrest among the youth, who are already at a breaking point due to the failed policies of the APC and the Tinubu Administration. We must not allow a few disgruntled politicians to sow discord and destabilize the progress that has been achieved in Bauchi State.

As a nation, we are at a critical juncture where the actions of a few can have far-reaching consequences for the many. Hon. Yakubu Dogara must be reminded that political power is not an end in itself but a means to serve the people. His recent actions betray the trust placed in him by his constituents and reflect a disregard for the welfare of the very people he once pledged to serve.

The RCDO urges Dogara to reconsider his stance and focus on constructive engagement rather than divisive rhetoric. Nigeria cannot afford the luxury of political gamesmanship at the expense of national unity and development. The future of our nation depends on the ability of our leaders to prioritize the common good over personal ambition.

In conclusion, the RCDO is calling on all relevant authorities, including the Nigerian media, civil society organizations, and the general public, to hold Hon. Yakubu Dogara accountable for his actions. We must collectively reject any attempts to undermine the progress made in Bauchi State and ensure that our leaders remain focused on the path of development and unity.

Let us remember that the strength of our nation lies in our ability to stand together in the face of adversity. We must not allow the selfish ambitions of a few to derail the progress we have made as a people. It is time to call Hon. Yakubu Dogara to order and remind him that the true measure of leadership is the ability to inspire, uplift, and unite, not to incite and divide.

Signed:

Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe

(National Coordinator, RCDO)

Bisi Yewande Jide

(National Secretary)