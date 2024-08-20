8.4 C
Anambra Police Bursts Kidnappers Den, Rescue One Victim

Bandits Kidnap Police Officer In Plateau
Bandits Kidnap Police Officer In Plateau

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Forty eight hours after the Anambra Vigilante Services AVS stormed and dislodged three gunmen camps in Awka Capital City, the Joint TaskForce on security has bursted another hide out in Umuduru village in Ihiala local government area.

The operation also led to the rescue of one Kidnap victim who has been under the Kidnappers custody before the operation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga in a release the victim has already joined his family members.

Continuing Ikenga explained that the Task Force made up of the police, army AVS and other security sister organizations got information from a suspect under it’s custody who have been assisting security operatives with relevant information.

“The feat is following an arrest of a suspect name (withheld) few weeks ago and his confession of being a member of a criminal/notorious kidnap gang terrorising the State, especially in Ihiala”

“The rescued victim has been debriefed and released to the family, while Operations are still ongoing”

Similarly the Command has commenced manhunt for the killers of two policemen at Nnewi and Nnobi towns in Nnewi North and Idemili South local government areas of Anambra state.

Ikenga further promised members of the public that the Command is on top of the moment and would soon bring the culprits to book.

