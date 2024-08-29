Don’t Tow Mbaka’s path – Group Warns Ebuka Obi, As Mixed Reactions Trails His Comment Of Security In Imo

Concerned Imolites have expressed divergent views over the statement made by the Spiritual Director of Zion Ministries, Evangelist Ebuka Obi during his visit to the Imo State Government House, recently, where he said that Imo State, under Governor Hope Uzodinma, is very secure.

Some of those who spoke at different fora, are of the opinion that the cleric’s statement does not in any way reflect the true state of affairs in the state.

They talked about Arondizuogu, in Ideato North LGA, where people can no longer bury their loved ones without security breaches, and Ezioha, in Mbaitoli LGA, where people are slaughtered like fowls in cold blood.

According to them, “how many people does Ebuka Obi want to be killed before he will know that there is high level insecurity in Imo State”?

“Few weeks before the nationwide Endbadgovernnace protest over 7 people were reprotedly killed in different locations in the state. What other proof does Evangelist Obi need to acknowledge that the State is not safe”.

They expressed surprise that the Cleric who they respect could make such statement which smacks of insensitivity.

Commenting on the development, which he described as appalling, the National President, Imolites For Good Governance (IFGG) Comrade Wisdom Amadi, advised the Zion Ministry Spiritual Director, to leave politics and politicians alone and concentrate on his calling, which is evangelism.

He also advised him to resist the temptation to be an agent for politicians to achieve their selfish desires, which was Rev Fr Mbaka’s stock in trade. Hence, he cannot come to Imo State today and be taken seriously.