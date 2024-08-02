Ebonyi Govt Commend Youths For Act of Patriotism, Over Nationwide Protest

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government under Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has commended Ebonyians, particularly the youths for their act of patriotism while shunning the nationwide protest which he said could truncate the collective efforts towards bettering the lives of Ebonyians and future generations.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, in Abakaliki.

“The Government of Ebonyi State expresses gratitude for this act of patriotism on the part of our youths and considers it a great assurance of unwavering solidarity towards the collective actualisation of the laudable goals of the present administration as enshrined in the sacred pages of the Ebonyi People’s Charter of Needs, which is the guiding compass of Governor Nwifuru’s government. The Government promises never to take this honour for granted.

“This government reiterates its vow and determination to continue to advance policies and programmes across sectors, having direct positive impact on the wellbeing of the entire people of the state while the youths shall continue to enjoy significant position and pride of place in this administration.

“The youths, and indeed, all people of Ebonyi State are enjoined to continue to protect the peace and unity of Nigeria, extend the solidarity to the President, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and all the leaders of the country at all levels as we struggle together with patience, to navigate the nation back to the path of prosperity.

“Government seizes this opportunity however, to remind Ebonyi people that the best approach to combating hunger in the land is to go back to our roots. Ebonyi is an agrarian state, renowned for her rich agricultural endowments. Being committed to Agriculture and taking it beyond subsistence levels is one of the surest ways of improving the economy of our dear state and the Nigerian nation in general.

“The government has created the enabling environment for Agriculture to thrive in the state through provision of some grants and subsidization of farm inputs such as fertilizers and seedlings, among others. Ebonyi people across ranks are called upon to leverage on that to stabilize as well as contribute to the growth of the economy of the state.

“Government further urges the youths to effectively utilize the opportunity of the various empowerment schemes provided for them by the state governor to meaningfully engage themselves and create a viable economic future for themselves to avoid falling prey to the lures of self-seeking individuals who instigate crisis in the country for their selfish gains.

The Government therefore enjoins all well-meaning people in the state to remain law abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear, while assuring that adequate mechanisms have been put in place to guarantee their safety.