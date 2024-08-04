8.4 C
CNPP Blasts President’s Broadcast as ‘Masterclass in Evasion, Tackles Opposition Parties for Not Leading Nationwide Protests

‘Nigerians are tired’: Protesters fed up with bad governance, soaring costs
'Nigerians are tired': Protesters fed up with bad governance, soaring costs

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent broadcast, calling it a “grossly inadequate response” to the widespread protests sweeping the nation.

In a strongly worded statement signed its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema,  the CNPP described the President’s address as a “masterclass in evasion, obfuscation, and blame-shifting,” failing to address the core issues driving the protests.

CNPP criticized the President’s silence on concrete measures to alleviate the suffering caused by the removal of petrol subsidies, saying, “The President’s silence on acceptable measures to alleviate the people’s suffering is deafening.”

The CNPP also condemned the APC government’s decision to float the Naira without a full cabinet in place, arguing that it has “exacerbated the economic chaos, leaving Nigerians to bear the brunt of the administration’s incompetence.”

The organization held the APC administration fully responsible for the country’s economic devastation, hunger, and suffering, stating, “Their policies have been a toxic mix of incompetence, corruption, and callous disregard for human life.”

The CNPP also criticized opposition parties for their failure to provide a united front against the APC’s misrule, warning, “It is time for opposition politicians to stop hiding behind press releases and take to the streets to lead the protests against the government’s pain-inflicting policies or speak no more.”

The CNPP emphasized that opposition parties have a responsibility to provide a united front, lead the nationwide demonstrations, and offer credible alternatives to the government, stating, “Anything less will remain unacceptable to Nigerians.”

