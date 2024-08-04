Heightened Political Tension In Kano: APC Kano Rep Member Lambasts Gov Yusuf’s Transitional LGA Chair

The political tension in the northwestern state of Nigeria, Kano State appears high as the unfolding nationwide protests adds its dimension to the already heightened stakes. Information available to 247ureports.com from competent sources within the governing circles in Kano State indicate that the ongoing violence and protests may not be unconnected to the latent political quagmire between the two major political parties in the State, the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party [NNPP] and the All Progressive Party [APC].

This is following a recent press statement by the Kano State APC chairman pointing to the internal crisis within the NNPP as the key factor fuelling the violent protests in Kano. He called on the NNPP leadership to act to checkmate growing violence before it grows out of control. Of which, the newly reinstalled Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi echoed the same sentiments as he stated recently in a public statement that Kano State has become the worst hit State in the protest in terms of violence.

Kano State has quickly become a volatile situation where politics and anger appear to be fuelling the tension to its elastic limit. A recent incident which occurred between a house of representative member [APC] representing a constituency in Kano, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and the Governor Abba Yusuf appointed Transitional Chairman of Tudun Wada local government area – exposes the state of heightened tension.

Hon. Doguwa who is no stranger to controversy and electoral violence – had completed the construction of a community hospital at his constituency. He built and furnished the hospital with his personal resources – and donated the facility to the community. Shortly after the hospital became operational, the Government of Kano State struck.

The transitional chairman of Tudun Wada turned his attention to the newly built hospital and ordered that the equipment and the entire contents [furnishings, beds, laboratory items, etc] of the hospital be transferred to another “state owned” hospital that would be under the control of the Kan State government. The transitional chairman stated that he was acting on the orders of the State Government.

It took the violent intervention of the community members to stop the transitional chairman from executing his orders. The community members stopped him. Hon. Doguwa was then alerted of the attempted transfer of the materials. Angered and steamed, the honorable member called on the “boss” of the transitional chairman “to warn him”. He added he does not want to see the LGA chairman at the hospital again. “I will deal with him.”