Breaking: Police Rescue Medical students kidnapped in Benue 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The 20 medical students from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos, who were kidnapped last week in Benue State has been rescued.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP Hassan Yabanet disclosed this on Friday night.

The students were on their way to a national convention in Enugu when they were kidnapped on August 15, 2024.

CP Yabanet, in a phone message through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said the students have been rescued and that details of their release will be made available on Saturday.

The message which was sent at 11:00 pm on Friday night said “Kidnap victims rescued. Details will be released tomorrow morning please.”

Recall that the Inspector General of Nigeria (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, had deployed his tactical squad to the State.

The Benue state Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia had also directed security agencies in the state to ensure that the students were rescued unhurt.

This is also as a parent of one of the victims had appealed to the state and federal government to take proactive steps and help them rescue the children before the Kidnappers carry out their threats of killing them.

It was also said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Yabanet led his men to station in Otukpo LGA to see to the rescue of the students.