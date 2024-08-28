8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Biafra: FG Moves to Extradite PM Simon Ekpa Over Planned Independence Declaration

S/East
Tinubu’s economic council member exposed as major importer of petrol from Malta
President Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

The Federal Government has said it will take action against Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), who recently announced plans to declare the Biafra Republic on December 2, 2024.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, revealed that the government would respond appropriately through diplomatic channels, including the European Union, to extradite Ekpa from Finland.

“The FG would respond appropriately to the Finnish Government through the EU. On the part of the military, troops would sustain operations against IPOB/ESN,” General Buba stated.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ANSIEC Reads Riot Act To Parties. Against Violence. As Onitsha North/South/Ogbaru Councils Assures Peaceful Process
Next article
Kaduna’s PDP chair’ship aspirant expresses fear over free, fair council polls

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gender/Equal Opportunity Bill: Ebonyi Stakeholders Advocate Urgent Domestication

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.