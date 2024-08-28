Biafra: FG Moves to Extradite PM Simon Ekpa Over Planned Independence Declaration

The Federal Government has said it will take action against Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), who recently announced plans to declare the Biafra Republic on December 2, 2024.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, revealed that the government would respond appropriately through diplomatic channels, including the European Union, to extradite Ekpa from Finland.

“The FG would respond appropriately to the Finnish Government through the EU. On the part of the military, troops would sustain operations against IPOB/ESN,” General Buba stated.