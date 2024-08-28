8.4 C
Kaduna’s PDP chair’ship aspirant expresses fear over free, fair council polls

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

One of the leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chairmanship aspirant in Kaduna state, Mr Edward Masha, has expressed dismay with Governor Uba Sani’s preparation of conducting a credible, free and fair council’s election in the state on October 19, 2024.

He also opined that with the Supreme Court judgment giving local government autonomy, there should be a national body that would be saddled with the responsibility of conducting credible, free and fair council elections in the local government areas.

Speaking during a media parley with Journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, the party chieftain, said, “I am not satisfied with the issue of local government autonomy because as of today, there is nothing that is happening to justify the ruling of the Supreme Court on the local government autonomy.

“I am not also satisfied with Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission conducting a credible council elections in the state. If there is council autonomy, we should allow a national body to conduct local government election in the states.”

He lamented that the preparation of conducting council in Kaduna state is not going the right direction, saying that the necessary guidelines have not been released to all the political parties for them to go to the field and canvass for votes of their respective candidates.

Masha also laments, “It is most unfortunate with what SIECOM in Kaduna state is doing. The new law passed by the State House of Assembly on the council election is yet to be signed by the governor. The state governor must things clear towards ensuring a credible, free and fair local government elections in the state.”

“With a credible, free and fair council election in Kaduna state, the state chairmanship aspirant assured of PDP’s victory in most of the local government areas in the state.

He observed that in the 2023 general elections in the state, PDP won all the three Senatorial seats, 10 out of the 16 House of representatives seats in the state, saying that the party is well grounded and accepted, assuring that it has what it takes to turn around the misfortunes that have befallen the citizens.

He also assured of his ability to bring back all members of the party and even those that are not members of the party to a resounding victory in all elections in the state if given the chance to lead the affairs of the party.

